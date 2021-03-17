Integrated Review: Climate action installed as UK's 'number one international priority'

Sweeping new strategy aims to place climate action at heart of UK foreign and security policy

The government is to "establish tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity as the UK's number one international priority in the decade ahead".

That is one of the central planks of the new Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, published by the government yesterday, which saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterate his commitment to cementing the UK's position as a world leader on climate action and placing the net zero transition at the heart of the government's economic recovery plans.

"I am profoundly optimistic about the UK's place in the world and our ability to seize the opportunities ahead," Johnson said. "The ingenuity of our citizens and the strength of our Union will combine with our international partnerships, modernised Armed Forces and a new green agenda, enabling us to look forward with confidence as we shape the world of the future."

The Review contained few new announcements relating to climate change, instead focusing on plans for a new Situation Centre within Whitehall, controversial proposals to expand the UK's nuclear arsenal, and Johnson's pledge to "return to our commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of gross national income on development when the fiscal situation allows".

However, it sought to more firmly position climate action as the top priority for the Foreign Office while showcasing recent preparations for COP26 and the evolution of the UK's net zero strategy.

"In 2021 and beyond, Her Majesty's Government will make tackling climate change and biodiversity loss its number one international priority," Johnson wrote in the foreword to the report. "Under my chairmanship, the UN Security Council recently held its first ever high-level meeting on the impact of climate change on peace and security. The UK was the first advanced economy to set a net zero target for 2050. We will now begin an unprecedented programme of new investment, taking forward our 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution by funding British research and development in green technologies, and helping the developing world with the UK's International Climate Finance."

The review itself also pledged to "lead sustained international action to accelerate progress towards net zero emissions by 2050 and build global climate resilience, starting with our presidency of COP26 in 2021 and our International Climate Finance commitment of £11.6bn".

And the review stressed the centrality of climate risks to security and development policy across government.

"The impact of existing climate change will cause increasing damage: more frequent and intense events such as extreme heat, storms and rain, leading to increased flooding, landslides and other impacts such as wildfires," the report states. "This can amplify displacement and migration - increasing food and water insecurity - and damage ecosystems. The effects will be felt most acutely in sub-Saharan Africa, South and East Asia and the Middle East, with a disproportionate impact on areas that are already fragile and on the people who live in them."

It also predicts that through to 2030, unsustainable patterns of production and consumption, population growth and technological developments will lead to further biodiversity loss, as a result of land and sea use change, overexploitation, climate change, pollution and invasive alien species. "This will have particularly severe consequences for the world's poor and vulnerable," the review notes, adding that such impacts will likely drive increased population movements.

"The window of opportunity the world has to tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis is shrinking," the report states. "Urgent action is needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C and to end species decline and environmental destruction. Without it, nature loss could result in a cumulative economic cost of up to $10tr between 2011 and 2050. In particular, we must accelerate the global transition to net zero, laying the foundations for future growth and creating new, sustainable employment in the industries of the future. We must also increase our collective resilience to the damage that has already been done, in particular supporting the most vulnerable worldwide in adapting to climate effects and nature loss."

The review's focus on climate and biodiversity-related risks were broadly welcomed by environmental campaigners, but there were also warnings that the government now has to translate its broad commitment to prioritising climate action on the international stage into tangible actions, especially in light of recent cuts to overseas development spending and the backing of Australia's Mathias Cormann as the new head of the OECD, despite his previous opposition to more ambitious climate action.

Writing on BusinessGreen today, Ed King of the European Climate Foundation warned "targets and deals are one thing. Making climate change a foreign policy priority means it will be a factor in government decisions across areas as diverse as supply chains, food security, export finance, international coalitions and defence procurement".

He added that to honour the pledges made in the Integrated Review the government would have to make some extremely tough diplomatic calls with allies and opponents alike.

"Climate will need to be integral to all trade deals, align with long term security plans, inform overseas aid spend and be at the heart of cooperation at the UN, NATO, OECD and other fora," he advised. "A fully committed UK will need to make a global case that further investments in oil, gas and coal threaten global stability and invest in the resilient and sustainable supply chains critical to the green economy. This may mean tough conversations with allies reluctant to wean themselves off a fossil rich economy; notably Five Eyes intelligence partners Canada, Australia and Japan. So too Germany, whose continued support of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline offers Russia an economic lifeline, not to mention markets for gas when we need to be investing in alternatives."