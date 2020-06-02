Could a UK heatwave exacerbate the coronavirus crisis?
'A heatwave coupled with a second wave of Covid-19 infections would put enormous strain on our already overburdened doctors, nurses and other key workers'
A great many frailties, structural problems, and inequalities sitting right at the heart of the economy have been exposed by the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has, for example, shone a light on the...
Government blocks plans for extension to Vattenfall's Thanet offshore wind farm
The government yesterday refused development consent for a 34-turbine extension to the Thanet wind farm off the coast of Kent, citing concerns about the project's impact on shipping, ports and marine navigation.
Reports: Chancellor preps green jobs 'revolution'
As new study suggests net zero transition could create over 350,000 new jobs and deliver £90bn in economic benefits, Rishi Sunak is said to be preparing a green jobs package that promises to go beyond previous manifesto promises
Report: Private companies' ESG scores improve countries' macroeconomic growth
University of Oxford study – which provides 'hard numbers' to policy makers that private sector ESG scores impact countries' macroeconomic performance – adds to the growing debate over whether loans handed out to reboot economies post Covid-19 should...
A confident, green world is within our grasp after Covid-19
Trillions of dollars will be spent to stimulate the global economy after the pandemic - we must not continue the mistake of fossil fuel dependency, argues Mainstream Renewable Power CEO Andy Kinsella