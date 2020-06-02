'Exactly the sort of innovation water companies need to be embracing': Battery storage system installed at Preston plant

Two units "the size of shipping containers" are set to optimise onsite solar, provide power resilience and reduce emissions at the wastewater plant, which services 260,000 homes and businesses in North West England.

A 2MW battery storage system has been installed at a water treatment plant in Lancashire, in a move that has been hailed as a template for the wider water industry to follow.

The energy storage facility is to be connected to an array of solar panels that supply electricity to the Clifton Marsh wastewater treatment works in Preston, which is operated by United Utilities.

The utility estimated the storage system, which comprises two units 'the size of shipping containers', could keep the plant - which serves more than a quarter million households and businesses in North West England - running for roughly three hours.

"Having an electricity storage facility on site means we can make the most of any available green energy.That's good for the environment and good for our business," said Steve Slavin, head of renewable energy at United Utilities. "The batteries will allow us to help the National Grid even out the peaks and troughs in power demand throughout the day. This is exactly the sort of innovation water companies need to be embracing if we are to meet the sector's goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2030."

The batteries will be provided, financed, and operated by UK-based energy storage specialist Zenobe Energy.

Zenobe Energy co-founder James Basden explained that the batteries would optimise onsite solar output, provide power resilience, and reduce emissions at the plant.

"These batteries will provide a complete solution that will optimise any excess onsite solar, trade in a range of electricity markets to support National Grid, provide power resilience and save at least 6,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the life of the 15 year contract," he said.

"We're proud that our end-to-end energy storage service is bringing significant environmental and financial benefits to customers and local communities."

The installation has been completed in less than six months after Zenobe secured £25m in funding from Santander Corporate & Commercial to expand its offering of behind-the-metre services and build new utility-scale projects.