Green Brexit: What the hell happens now?

Green Brexit: What the hell happens now?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

BusinessGreen rounds up the crucial green questions and issues which will need resolving before the UK exits the EU at the end of 2020

After midnight tonight, without a single bong of Big Ben to mark the occasion, the UK will officially leave the European Union. Whichever side of the remain-leave fence you sit, the one thing everyone...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news

Brexit Day: The great green gamble begins
Brexit Day: The great green gamble begins

Whether you regard the prospect as exciting or terrifying, the UK is embarking on an uncertain journey outside the EU - the consequences for the environment and the green economy, both good and bad, will be considerable