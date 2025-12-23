A Christmas wish? Clarity on transition plans

Transition plans may not yet be mandatory for UK firms, but the world is already behaving as if they are - businesses should start preparing now, writes TechUK's Craig Melson
With requirements for companies to produce climate transition plans now not included in the final EU Omnibus package, the need for clarity on how the UK will act on mandatory transition plans is even more...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis