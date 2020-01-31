Former sustainability manager appointed first female CEO of H&M

Helena Helmersson spent five years as sustainability manager before becoming production manager and chief operating officer

Helena Helmersson, a former sustainability manager at H&M, has been appointed as the new CEO of the fashion giant, in a move that could signal an acceleration in the firm's pivot towards more sustainable operations.

Helmersson was announced as the new CEO yesterday as part of a major shake-up at the company as the fast fashion giant struggles to maintain its leading position on the high street in the face of cut-price online rivals.

Stefan Persson, son of H&M's founder Erling Persson, announced he will step down from his role as board chairman in May, tipping his son and current CEO Karl-Johan Persson to replace him.

The appointment of Helmersson appears to be a vote of confidence in the company's wide-ranging sustainability initiatives. Over the last year H&M has trialled a clothes rental service in Stockholm, halted leather sourcing from the Amazon region, and launched a number of sustainable clothing collections, most recently with American singer Billie Eilish, in a bid to reassure shoppers concerned about fashion's climate impact.

Helmersson, the first female CEO of the fashion giant, is expected to draw upon her extensive experience working in sustainability to accelerate the company's efforts towards a greener footing. "I am very incentivized and humble ahead of the task," Helmersson said. "I look forward to driving the plan forward together with my colleagues, with a focus on the customer to continue strengthening our financial development in the short and long term. There is great potential to expand with existing and new brands, with new types of partnerships and to continue leading the development towards a sustainable fashion industry."

However, some campaigners remain doubtful that the fast fashion sector can ever be sustainable, pointing out the high environmental impact of consuming new clothes in large quantities - many of which are thrown into landfill after just a few wears. A 2019 study from the European Environment Agency found the production and handling of clothing, footwear and household textiles sold in the EU in 2017 was responsible for 1.3 tonnes of primary raw materials and 104 cubic metres of water per person, the research found. Only food, transport, and housing logged a greater environmental impact, the EEA said.