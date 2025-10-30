Recently, BusinessGreen brought together several top experts to explore the true scale of the skills challenge faced by the net zero transition, in support of our new Workforce 2030 campaign.

Hosted in association with Santander as part of BusinessGreen's Spotlight webinar series, the interactive event also looked at how businesses and policymakers can better address looming skills shortages, which if aren't addressed could risk undermining efforts to deliver on both the UK's economic growth plans and its climate goals.

Hosted by BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray, the webinar also featured top insights from:

Sarah Mukherjee MBE , CEO of the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals ( ISEP ).

, CEO of the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals ( ). Thomas Vergunst , programme director for finance sector education at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership ( CISL ).

, programme director for finance sector education at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership ( ). Polly Harrold, senior policy and public affairs manager at Santander UK.

You can now watch back their discussion in full below, or by clicking here.

