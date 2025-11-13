Belém Summit sees launch of Jobs and Skills for the New Economy initiative, as report details 'immense promise' from burgeoning low carbon economy
The net zero transition could create an estimated 375 million new jobs over the next decade, as employment booms across the renewable energy, construction, and nature restoration sectors. That is the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis