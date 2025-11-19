But World Economic Forum report warns economic and geopolitical headwinds risk uneven transition that could negatively impact some businesses, workers, and communities
The shift to a greener global economy is projected to deliver a net gain of 9.6 million new jobs worldwide by 2030, but at the same time an estimated 2.4 million roles could be lost in carbon intensive...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis