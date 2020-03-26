Zero Emission
'Urgent imperative': Businesses set out blueprint for moving EV rollout into the fast lane
Aldersgate Group, Energy UK, WWF, and a raft of key businesses call on the government to back its EV ambitions with detailed policy action
Global businesses, cities and unite for Zero Emission Vehicle Challenge
The Climate Group and C40 Cities-led initiative sees firms and governments unite to boost EV purchasing power and drive demand for low carbon transport
Plastics ban, circular design, zero emission deliveries: IKEA unveils new sustainability strategy
Fresh package of measures outlined today as part of the flatpack giant's plan to become a 'climate positive' business by 2030
Safe as houses? Experts warn UK building policies exacerbating climate impacts
Committee on Climate Change condemns current approach to construction across the UK, calling for better regulations to ensure buildings can deal with hotter, wetter weather
Report: All buildings must be zero-carbon by 2050 to hit climate targets
To avoid dangerous global warming entire global building sector must operate at "net zero carbon" by 2050, new study suggests
What will it take for the UK to hit zero emissions by 2050?
New report maps the social, technical and economic barriers to cutting emissions to zero across the UK in the next two decades - but is a four-day working week and a ban on public advertising really the answer?
Race for the sun: British team launch crowdfunding bid to develop solar racing car
Solar Team Great Britain hopes to raise up to £26,000 to develop solar supercar to win the World Solar Challenge Race, held in Australia later this year
Businesses should train drivers to cut air pollution, says UK health watchdog
NICE proposals to reduce health impacts of air pollution also include removing speed bumps and implementing "no vehicle idling" areas around schools
World's first hydrogen double-decker to hit London roads next year
Mayor of London pledges no more new diesel buses as he unveils hydrogen bus in London
Oxfordshire considering congestion charge to fund emission cutting measures
County council to study workplace parking levy and congestion charge to help fund suite of measures aimed at reducing transport emissions
Going round in circles: Arup opens doors to pioneering 'circular building'
Engineering firm's latest pilot project promises to enable full recovery of a building's components at end of life
Baroness Featherstone: Energy and climate change is at the top of the Lib Dem agenda
Green agenda is "in our DNA", Liberal Democrat energy and climate change spokeswoman Lynne Featherstone tells BusinessGreen
Reykjavik plans to go carbon neutral by limiting urban sprawl
Icelandic capital will increase efficiency of public transport and limit city expansion to reach carbon neutral status by 2040
'Clean cold' technology awarded £6m in government grant funding
Consortium led by 'clean cold' specialist Dearman wins funding to further develop zero emission refrigeration engine
London to boast Europe's biggest electric bus fleet by the end of the year
Fifty-one new buses will operate on two all-electric routes in central London by end of 2016
Government to invest £24m in promising green vehicle technologies
Programme will target new technologies which reduce real-world tailpipe emissions
World first: Sainsbury's trials delivery truck cooled by liquid nitrogen
Supermarket giant becomes the first company to start commercial trials with refrigerated delivery truck cooled by a liquid nitrogen powered engine
Philips unveils plan to deliver 'carbon-neutral' status by 2020
Dutch technology giant confirms it is seeking to source all electricity from renewables from the end of the decade
Raising the bar: Interface unveils radical 'Climate Take Back' programme
Forest factories, bio-based carpets and a plan to 'love carbon'- BusinessGreen investigates Interface's radical plan to reshape sustainable business
Reports: Norway brings forward carbon neutral goal to 2030
Norway's parliament decides to bring carbon neutral goal forward 20 years, from 2050 to 2030
UN pinpoints 2050 decarbonisation as key focus for climate roadmap
UN-appointed "climate champions" Laurence Tubiana and Hakima El Haite call on governments and businesses to deliver low-emission development strategies for 2050
Ofgem-funded project aims to redesign local grids in preparation for EVs
CarConnect will research how rise of electric cars can be made compatible with creaking local electricity grids
Zero Carbon Hub closes following government decision to scrap green building goal
Funding for the Hub has dried up following the government's controversial decision to abandon zero carbon homes standard last year