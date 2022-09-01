First Bus bolsters green fleet with £81m deal for 193 electric buses

UK bus operator First Bus has placed an £81m order for 193 electric buses, which it plans to roll out around the UK from March next year.

In an announcement yesterday the operator described the order, which was placed with UK manufacturer Wrightbus, as "the largest EV bus purchase outside London".

First Bus said it is investing £43m in the new vehicles following support from Local Authorities as part of the Department for Transport's (DfT) £270m Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) funding scheme and an additional £38m grant from DfT.

The operator worked closely with five local authority partners to secure the funding, which it said would help to bridge the gap between the cost of a Euro VI diesel bus and the EV equivalent, as well as the relevant infrastructure costs necessary to charge the vehicles.

The five local authorities involved include Leicester City Council, City of Council York, West Yorkshire Council Combined Authority, Norfolk City Council, Portsmouth City Council, and Hampshire County Council.

First Bus said it expects each regional project to be completed over the course of the next two years, adding that the order represents a "huge leap forward" towards its goal of operating an entirely zero emission fleet by 2035.

The bus operator added that the new clean buses will play a "major role" in reducing its tailpipe emissions and overall greenhouse gas emissions. By replacing diesel buses with the zero-emission bus order, First Bus estimated it will save around 11,745 tonnes CO2e tailpipe emissions per annum, which it said is the equivalent to the carbon emissions from 5,555 diesel cars.

"As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the Government's ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system, including zero-emission bus fleets," said First Bus managing director Janette Bell.

"We will continue to work closely with central and Local Government across the UK to support the delivery of our shared decarbonisation ambitions and commitments."

First Bus and Wright Bus previously partnered to deliver the world's first double-decker hydrogen powered-buses which were launched in Aberdeen in 2020.

The new EV buses are to be built in Northern Ireland at the Wrightbus facility in Ballymena, where First Bus said it will work to help support the bus builder upskill current and new engineers.

Ben Wrath, chief commercial officer, Wrightbus welcomed news of the "significant" deal and hailed it as an important step in the drive to deliver zero-emission public transport.

"First Bus, like us, is consistently on the forefront of new and exciting technology and at the forefront of zero- and low-emission travel," he said.

"All of the buses - the GB Kite Electroliner BEV and the StreetDeck Electroliner BEV, which is the world's most efficient double decker battery-electric bus - will be manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in NI, and wider across the UK through our domestic supply chain."

The deal was also welcomed by Transport Minister Baroness Vere, who said: "This marks a key stepping-stone towards our National Bus Strategy commitment of funding 4,000 zero-emissions buses, as we decarbonise and level up transport across the country. Not only does it drive forward our journey to net zero, but will also support hundreds of green, high-skilled jobs in the UK."