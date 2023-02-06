Decarbonise the seas: Government announces £77m funding boost for clean maritime tech

clock • 2 min read
Decarbonise the seas: Government announces £77m funding boost for clean maritime tech

New government funding aims to help deliver zero-emission vessels in UK waters by 2025

Zero-emission ferries, cruise liners, and cargo ships could set sail in UK waters this decade following a £77m government investment in emerging clean maritime technologies. The Department for Transport...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

EV charging network operators confirm flurry of new projects

Amazon freshens up sustainable farming with first low impact lettuce

Most read
01

Reports: Rishi Sunak plots revival of DECC in reshuffle reset

07 February 2023 • 4 min read
02

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

07 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

UN chief: Fossil fuel firms without credible net zero plans 'should not be in business'

06 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Guilt-free flight? UK zero carbon aviation technologies secure £113m of funding

07 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

Report: Only two onshore wind turbines installed in England in 2022

06 February 2023 • 4 min read

More on Marine

'Stewards of the seabed': Crown Estate scheme funds 15 sustainable offshore wind projects
Marine

'Stewards of the seabed': Crown Estate scheme funds 15 sustainable offshore wind projects

Firm doubles funding for programme designed to help ensure new offshore wind products have minimal environmental impacts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 February 2023 • 4 min read