Zac Goldsmith
Zac's back: Goldsmith to be given peerage and continue as Environment Minister
Controversial appointment will mean one of the Conservative's leading environmental champions will remain in government
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Money trees: Government unveils £50m market-based tree-planting scheme
Woodland Carbon Guarantee to provide farmers and landowners with long-term contracts to fund CO2-sequestering tree planting
Withdrawal Agreement Bill excludes any mention of environmental protection
Text of controversial legislation confirms commitments on environment only feature in non-binding Political Declaration, as MPs warn bill paves way for 'no deal' Brexit at end of 2020
Zac Goldsmith promoted to cabinet role as resignations spark mini-reshuffle
Goldsmith becomes Minister of State at Defra, as Rebecca Pow joins Department following Thérèse Coffey's promotion to Work and Pensions Secretary
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
Make all UK aid 'nature positive' urges cross-party MP group
Almost 30 MPs and leading green groups launch People and Nature campaign arguing climate and environmental action is crucial to sustainable development
Draft UK law seeks to create Committee on Plastic Pollution
First reading of bill backed by cross-party group of MPs aims to 'significantly cut plastic waste and pollution' by 2042
Fracking risks turning country against Tories, says Zac Goldsmith
Conservative MP says drilling and pollution are 'alarming prospect' for communities
Election 2017: Lib Dems opt not to stand against Caroline Lucas
Lib Dems agree to work with Green Party in Brighton Pavilion, as Zac Goldsmith seeks return to parliament
Environmental warnings mount as May prepares for Heathrow decision
Environmental Audit Committee urges government to provide a clear plan to reduce emissions from aviation in line with climate targets
If the government wants Heathrow expansion, why hasn't an aviation climate strategy been cleared for take-off?
The government appears willing to approve a new runway without so much as a fig leaf to cover the embarrassing space where a credible green aviation strategy should be
Conservative Environment Network appoints Sam Barker as new director
Barker promises environmental stewardship can help deliver a more productive manufacturing and financial economy in the UK
A green leap forward? Is UK's embattled energy efficiency sector ready to Energiesprong?
Supporters argue UK version of Dutch 'energy leap' promises to radically overhaul the faltering energy efficiency home retrofit market
London Mayoral elections 2016: The green policy crib sheet
As London prepares to go to the polls to choose its new mayor, we round up the main candidates' green policies, from pollution proposals to energy ambitions
London candidates battle to claim crown of 'greenest Mayor'
Greener London hustings saw a broad consensus on many environmental issues, though some differences still emerged
Khan reveals plan for London clean energy push
Labour's mayoral hopeful unveils plans to create a non-profit clean energy company for London, as Jeremy Corbyn calls for councils to offer local utility services
Heathrow decision delayed until 2016
Government says further research on the environmental impact of a third runway at Heathrow is needed before a decision can be made
Environment set to become key battleground in London Mayoral race
New poll shows more people than ever are set to vote Green, posing a challenge for front-runners Sadiq Khan and Zac Goldsmith
Zac Goldsmith: I want London to be greenest city on earth
Mayoral candidate says London needs to do more than 'merely' protect environment in Conservative Party conference speech
Goldsmith confirmed as Conservative London Mayoral candidate
Zac Goldsmith will compete with Sadiq Khan to succeed Boris Johnson next year
Tory mayoral hopeful Zac Goldsmith rounds on government clean energy subsidy cuts
Frontrunner in the race to be the Tory's London mayoral candidate warns of the effects of government policy, and outlines his vision for a greener London
Government should be boosting not scaling back green energy support, says Goldsmith
Conservative MP warns against renewable energy subsidy cuts at event launching low-carbon initiative award