Green reshuffle: Pow, Goldsmith, and Callanan return to key green roles

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has largely completed his first reshuffle in recent days, with the reappointment of a number of junior ministers with experience of environmental issues to key green roles.

Former Environment Minister Rebecca Pow returned to Defra as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, after stepping down amidst the summer's political chaos, while Lord Benyon was promoted to Minister of State at the department.

The appointments mean two Ministers with experience of the department who were involved in the previous government's Environment Act and its sweeping farming subsidy reforms will return to their previous briefs and report into the new Environment Secretary Therese Coffey.

Meanwhile, Andrew Griffith, who was appointed as the government's net Zero Business Champion in the run up to COP26 by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been appointed as Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

And in a sign of Sunak's desire to reach out to supporters of both Liz Truss and Johnson, Number 10 confirmed Lord Goldsmith has been re-appointed as a Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, where he is expected to continue to lead on overseas environmental projects.

There was also a degree of continuity at the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, where Lord Callanan was re-appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) with responsibility for business, energy, and corporate responsibility.

His reappointment followed that of Graham Stuart as Climate Minister, albeit without the seat at the Cabinet table he enjoyed under Truss.

Rounding out the BEIS team of Ministers alongside Nusrat Ghani and George Freeman, Kevin Hollinrake was appointed to the Department for the first time as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.

The team at the Department for Transport was also finalised with Huw Merriman appointed as Minister of State, Richard Holden confirmed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, and Baroness Vere of Norbiton re-appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, joining Jesse Norman in his role as Transport Minister and new Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

Similarly, the appointment of returning Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities was followed by the appointments of Lucy Frazer and Felicity Buchan as junior ministers and the reappointment of Lee Rowley, Dehenna Davison, and Baroness Scott.

The appointments came as Sunak continued to face growing calls to reverse his decision not to attend the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt next week.

Number 10 signalled late last week that it was reconsidering the earlier decision not to attend and as such the Prime Minister could yet make an appearance.

And today the Friends of COP group of leading academics, scientists, and campaigners wrote to Sunak to urge him to make the trip to Egypt.

"The most important function of the COP Presidency is to build trust and collective will amongst nations," the letter stated. "Thus far, the UK COP Presidency has managed to ensure that climate action has been a uniting force between rich and poor countries, even when relations were strained by Covid and economic turbulence. Now more than ever, this remains a geopolitical imperative, which you could personally support by attending COP27."

"Geopolitical division means that our multilateral institutions need to work harder, if only to ensure that hard-fought progress is not lost," the letter added. "Just as you have set our your mission to earn the British electorate's trust, COP27 also presents an opportunity for you to restore the trust and confidence of the international community in Global Britain."