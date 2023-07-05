Row escalates over reports government is to drop climate finance pledge

The government has rejected accusations it is preparing to ditch its high-profile commitment to provide £11.6bn of climate finance to developing countries, branding claims the promise is being dropped as 'false'.

But former International Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith, who resigned in protest at the government's failure to mobilise promised climate funds, this morning countered that based on current spending plans it would be near impossible for the funding target to be met.

The Guardian reported late yesterday that it has seen leaked Foreign Office briefing documents that suggest the government is planning to drop its flagship 2019 commitment to double the UK's international climate funding pledge and mobilise £11.6bn of climate finance for developing economies through to 2026.

The original pledge was part of a financial package from industrialised countries designed to deliver on the Paris Agreement's commitment for £100bn a year of climate finance to be provided to poorer nations from 2020.

Delivering on the £100bn target is widely regarded as critical to catalysing decarbonisation efforts in developing economies and bolstering resilience in the most climate vulnerable nations. The failure to date to fully meet the target has soured relations between countries at the long-running UN climate talks and hampered work to accelerate international decarbonisation efforts. Richer nations have repeatedly insisted they remain committed to meeting the target and will deliver the promised finance before the current funding period ends in 2026.

Sunak endorsed the target at last year's COP28 Climate Summit in Egypt and further reiterated that the government was delivering on the target in his letter last week to Goldsmith accepting his resignation.

But the briefing documents seen by the Guardian suggest the £11.6bn target is likely to be missed. "Our commitment to double our international climate finance to £11.6bn was made in 2019, when we were still at 0.7 [per cent of GDP spent on international aid] and pre-Covid," it states, adding that meeting the target by 2026 would now be a "huge challenge".

The document notes that available funds have been further eroded by the government's decision to count spending on Afghan and Ukrainian refugees in the UK as international aid.

The Guardian reported that Foreign Office officials had calculated that based on spending to date funding for climate-related projects would now have to rise to account for 83 per cent of the entire overseas development budget if the £11.6bn pledge is to be met. The leaked document stated that such a move "would squeeze out room for other commitments such as humanitarian and women and girls".

The Foreign Office declined to comment on the leaked document, but insisted it was continuing to mobilise climate finance and remained committed to meeting the £11.6bn target.

"We spent over £1.4bn on international climate finance over the course of the 2021/22 financial year, supporting developing countries to reduce poverty and respond to the causes and impacts of climate change," a spokesperson said. "We will publish the latest annual figures in due course.

"Claims that the international climate finance pledge is being dropped are false. As the prime minister set out at COP27, the government remains committed to spending £11.6bn on international climate finance and we are delivering on that pledge."

However, critics were quick to note that the £1.4bn spent in 2021/22 was well below the annual run rate necessary to meet the £11.6bn target, further fuelling fears that it will be difficult scale up funding to the level required to honour the original pledge.

Writing on Twitter this morning, Goldsmith reiterated claims first made in his resignation letter that the government was on track to miss the target.

"The PM is insisting he isn't breaking his promise," he wrote. "The figures show he is. Indeed the only way it could be kept is if the next government - in its first year - allocates over 80 per cent of ALL UK bilateral Aid to climate (at the expense of humanitarian, health, education). Which obviously it cannot do.

"There will be some who welcome this. But they should consider the impact on the UK of breaking a promise that commonwealth allies and countless others prize above all others. It will be seen as an act of betrayal on a profound level and will cause us irreparable reputational harm. The fact this promise has been made over and over by three successive PMs, including this one, adds to a sense that the UK is no longer a reliable partner. Our competitors will be licking their lips. The government must keep this promise, or be made to."

Goldsmith's concerns were echoed by former COP26 President Alok Sharma, who said he hoped the government "is not planning to drop its climate finance pledge to some of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world".

"I was at the UN when Boris Johnson made this commitment - to spontaneous applause," he added. "It was a proud moment for the UK."

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said any reneging on the UK's funding pledge would do serious damage to diplomatic efforts to accelerate international climate action.

"Averting the greatest threat to life on earth depends on building trust and momentum among nations, especially around funding pledges," she said. "This leak shows the precise opposite - promises made by the UK government in the run-up to the Glasgow Summit risk unravelling like thread from a cheap suit.

"The government must not turn its back on the millions around the world losing lives and livelihoods due to climate impacts that they did little to cause. Rather than u-turning on commitments and eating into the aid budget, ministers should come up with the funds needed for climate finance and loss and damage by raising taxes on fossil fuel companies - five of whom made nearly $200bn profit in 2022 alone. The government can either show they have the political will to do the right thing now, or prove those accusing them of indifference to the climate crisis absolutely correct."

