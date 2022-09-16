Lord Goldsmith sacked as environment minister in on-going reshuffle

Conservative peer Zac Goldsmith has been sacked as environment minister and will no longer attend Cabinet, prompting fears of a watering down of environmental and animal welfare standards by the new government.

The politician, a long-time environmental advocate who last month represented Liz Truss at a leadership hustings organised by the Conservative Environment Network, is to retain his role in the Foreign Office, where he is Minister of State for the Pacific and International Environment. But he is to leave the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra), as the new Prime Minister continues to finalise her ministerial team.

In a farewell letter to colleagues at Defra seen by the Guardian, Goldsmith said it was critical the government continued to support nature protection.

"We have so much more to do to turn the tide here," he said. "The UK is, after all, one of the world's most nature-depleted countries. But if Defra to get the backing you need and deserve across government, you can and you will turn the tide."

Goldsmith, a close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he was "very sad" to be leaving the department after a "whirlwind" three years, before highlighting recent achievements, including new policies on forestry, plastic pollution, and ocean protection.

At Defra, Goldsmith was responsible for conservation, domestic animal welfare, and forestry policy, ranging from biomass energy to tree-planting schemes. Throughout his tenure he championed the UK's goals to achieve net zero by 2050 and protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030, and was a vocal critic of plans to overturn the UK's moratorium on fracking.

The ejection of one of the most prominent green voices from Cabinet comes as concern mount among campaigners that Liz Truss' new ministerial appointments to Defra could lead to a weakening of biodiversity and nature protection standards in the UK.

In the environment hustings organised by CEN last month, Goldsmith insisted Truss was "sound" on animal welfare and was "committed to seeing through the kept animals bill".

But speculation is mounting that new Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena might drop or delay the Kept Animals Bill, which aims to improve animal welfare standards.

There are also concerns that newly appointed farm minister Mark Spencer could look to dilute the previous government's sweeping plans to ensure farming subsidies are linked to landowners environmental performance.

Goldsmith has been particularly outspoken about Spencer's track record, writing on Twitter in July the MP had consistently undermined progress on biodiversity and animal welfare.

"Rishi Sunak has evidently agreed to make Mark Spencer the next Defra secretary of state," he wrote. "Mark was the biggest blocker of measures to protect nature, biodiversity, animal welfare. He will be our very own little Bolsonaro. Grim news for nature. But great news for political opponents."

Sam Hall, director of the CEN, said Goldsmith would continue to play a critical role in government in building momentum for a global pact for nature at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit this December.

"Corralling support for an ambitious global deal to halt the decline in nature ahead of UN talks, which the PM has pledged to attend, is a critical job," Hall wrote. "It's brilliant news Zac Goldsmith will be able to continue that work as a minister at the Foreign Office."

Goldsmith's team did not respond to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

News of the reshuffle at Defra comes as the Guardian separately reported that Liz Truss intends to move forward with her proposal to lift the ban on fracking, despite a government-backed report concluding that little progress has been made in measuring and reducing the risk of earthquakes from drilling activity.

The report, drawn up by the British Geological Survey at the request of former Business Secretary - and now Chancellor - Kwasi Kwarteng, is expected to conclude that forecasting fracking-induced earthquakes and their magnitude "remains a scientific challenge", according to the Guardian, which accessed a leaked version of the report after its official publication was delayed due to the death of the Queen.

The report acknowledges that problems remain with identifying potential new fracking sites that may be able to handle earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0. Existing rules require drilling to stop if tremors of 0.5 or more are caused.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas reacted with dismay to the news that the government intended to ignore the report's conclusions and press ahead with its plan to legalise shale gas extraction. "Well this is lovely," she said. "Fracking to go ahead despite non-publication of safety report, despite leaked copy suggesting safety *can't* be guaranteed, despite huge climate impacts, despite fact it won't cut bills - oh & despite breaking election pledge, obvs."