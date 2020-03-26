WWF
Our world is on fire - and business must help put it out
As world leaders gather in Davos, WWF's Cristianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow urge businesses to take the lead in tackling the climate and nature crisis
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
Report: Scottish farmers could 'comfortably' slash emissions by over a third
A focus on more climate-friendly farming techniques rather than major land use change could deliver deep decarbonisation from sector, WWF argues
Tesco launches 'sustainable basket metric' to track environmental impact of food
In partnership with WWF supermarket will measure environmental impact of popular foods in a pilot starting next year
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Mike Bloomberg tells UK 'don't screw up' crucial COP26 Summit
A-list figures descend on UN Summit in Madrid to urge bolder climate action, as more countries and investors pledge coal phase-out
Push and pull is needed to green our economy
WWF's Angela Francis reveals how the newly launched Green Innovation Policy Commission aims to help accelerate the development and deployment of clean technologies
Why the critics are wrong about Extinction Rebellion
People who criticise the group's lack of ethnic diversity, the lifestyles of its activists, their 'unrealistic' aims, are missing the point, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
The Chancellor's Spending Round did not come close to the action we need to deal with our climate emergency
Based on the latest government spending plans it won't be a 'decade of renewal' for the environment, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Could seagrass save us? WWF launches massive marine restoration scheme
Underwater seagrass habitat captures carbon from the atmosphere 35 times more effectively than rainforests
Green business figures to lead UK sustainable supply chain taskforce
Independent Global Resource Initiative group to address deforestation and negative impacts driven by demand for palm oil, soya, beef, and other key commodities
Scotland's wind could power homes across Northern England
Latest figures from WeatherEnergy show the county's wind industry generated enough electricity to power 4.47 million homes between January and June this year
Make all UK aid 'nature positive' urges cross-party MP group
Almost 30 MPs and leading green groups launch People and Nature campaign arguing climate and environmental action is crucial to sustainable development
Business for Nature: New initiative launches to bring business into biodiversity battle
Business for Nature aims to create a global 'business movement to help reverse the loss of nature by 2030'
Sustainable cider: WWF teams up with Old Mout to protect Amazon rainforest
Old Mout Cider has partnered with WWF for its latest marketing campaign, highlighting the brand's sustainability credentials
Climate emergency
WWF's Gareth Redmond-King sets out five essential policy actions needed to tackle the climate emergency
WWF: 2018's weather extremes cost Scottish farmers £161m
Extreme weather contributed to losses of up to £161m for Scotland's farmers in 2018, offering a sign of the challenges climate change will create for businesses, even in temperate climates
Corporates need to make a choice and find a voice on climate change
WWF's Gareth Redmond-King argues that the business community needs to be as vocal on climate action as it has been on the even more divisive issue of Brexit
Alpro and WWF explore science-based targets for nature
Food and drink giant are working on a pioneering pilot project to extend science based emissions targets to cover wider environmental issues
It's official: Tony Juniper appointed Natural England chair
Respected environmental campaigner to take up role at independent advisory body, as questions over budget cuts and post-Brexit position continue
Net Zero: Business leaders urge EU to adopt 2050 'climate-neutral' goal
Major corporates, including Unilever, Heathrow Airport, Tesco, Coca-Cola Europe, join NGOs in calling on EU to endorse net zero vision
Climate change could leave Britain going hungry
The threat climate change poses to Britain's food producers is yet another reason to act on emissions, argues WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
Is it time for a Climate Damages Tax?
COP24 hammered home the fact that time is running out, argues Gareth Redmond-King - is it time to think more seriously about workable loss and damage policies?
'There is loads of opportunity': Inside Tesco and WWF's quest for a sustainable shopping basket
In our latest SDG case study, BusinessGreen talks to Tesco about a four-year partnership the aims to halve environmental impact of a weekly shop - but 'without telling people what to eat'
Report: What would net zero by 2045 look like for the UK
New study from WWF suggests net zero emissions by 2045 is possible for the UK - provided changes in industry, energy and lifestyle roll out nationwide