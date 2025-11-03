WWF: Bank of England 'must do more' to address climate and nature risks

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Bank urged to better account for climate impacts and ramp up efforts to boost green growth

The Bank of England "must do more" to address the risks posed by climate change and nature loss, if it is to effectively manage inflation and ensure the UK's long-term financial stability. That is the...

WWF: Bank of England 'must do more' to address climate and nature risks
