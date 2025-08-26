How 'chronic' UK nature degradation could cut GDP growth by 4.7 per cent this decade

Stuart Stone
Green Finance Institute and WWF ramp up calls for Nature-Positive Transition Pathways, as it warns biodiversity loss poses a serious economic threat

"Chronic" climate and nature degradation could dent the UK's projected GDP by at least 4.7 per cent this decade, outweighing any potential gains from the new wave of infrastructure projects planned by...

How 'chronic' UK nature degradation could cut GDP growth by 4.7 per cent this decade
How 'chronic' UK nature degradation could cut GDP growth by 4.7 per cent this decade

Green Finance Institute and WWF ramp up calls for Nature-Positive Transition Pathways, as it warns biodiversity loss poses a serious economic threat

clock 26 August 2025 • 6 min read
Wyke Farms and Chirrup.ai pilot to use birdsong to monitor biodiversity on dairy farms
Wyke Farms and Chirrup.ai pilot to use birdsong to monitor biodiversity on dairy farms

UK's largest independent cheese maker to deploy AI-based birdsong detection technology to monitor biodiversity at 10 supplier farms

clock 21 August 2025 • 2 min read
'Diverged by default': Have UK environmental laws fallen behind the EU's since Brexit?
'Diverged by default': Have UK environmental laws fallen behind the EU's since Brexit?

The EU has introduced stronger policies on air quality, biodiversity, and climate, while many UK environmental policy frameworks have largely stood still, new research alleges

clock 20 August 2025 • 8 min read