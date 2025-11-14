New report calculates investment of over £9bn in protecting rainforest could avert economic damages that could reach £237bn if deforestation continues
WWF has today warned a 'staggering' shortfall in rainforest protection funding is leaving Brazil exposed to projected economic damages that could reach nearly £240bn, if current rates of deforestation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis