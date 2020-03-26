WRI
Bloomberg to introduce 'Meatless Monday' to cut its catering carbon footprint
Canteens at firm's New York and New Jersey offices will boost number of plant-based meal options, cutting out meat entirely every Monday
Plastic Is Your Frenemy
WRI's Kevin Moss argues plastics were once seen as nature's friend, but attitudes have changed and business models must change too
'Mother of all sustainability challenges': Report urges global diet and farming overhaul
Scale of challenge to feed growing population while cutting emissions is greater than previously thought, finds WRI report
Poll: One in five green businesses eye 100 per cent low carbon products and services by 2028
YouGov poll of CEOs and execs from companies adopting science-based emissions targets highlights cost and reputational gains from setting ambitious climate goals
Study: Hotels have 'compelling business case' to cut food waste
Research led by the global Champions 12.3 initiative found hotels saved $7 for every $1 invested in measures to reduce food waste
Prince of Wales named as patron of World Resources Institute
Projects undertaken by Prince of Wales' International Sustainability Unit to be merged with WRI