 Science Based Targets Initiative appoints Luiz Fernando do Amaral as first CEO

The influential Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has today announced the appointment of Dr Luiz Fernando do Amaral as its first chief executive, as the global campaign seeks to rapidly expand the number of companies adopting science based emissions targets.

Amaral joins the SBTi from the World Resources Institute (WRI) where he worked for more than five years, most recently as Director of Global Solutions for Commodities and Finance. A native of Brazil, Amaral joined WRI having previously worked as head of sustainability for South America at Rabobank and in a range of leadership positions at several high-profile sustainability initiatives, including as board member for Brazilian National Climate Change Fund.

He has been tasked with spearheading the SBTi's business strategy to accelerate the exponential growth of science-based targets across sectors and geographies with a particular focus on hard-to-abate sectors and regions.

He will also lead the ongoing review of the initiative's new technical governance structure in a bid to further strengthen the robustness of the science based target setting process, which has faced criticism from some observers who have accused corporates of announcing SBTi-approved emissions goals but then failing to deliver credible decarbonisation strategies.

Lila Karbassi, chair of the SBTi board and chief of programmes at the United Nations Global Compact, hailed Amaral's appointment as "a vital part of our overarching plan to strengthen and build the initiative to deliver in this critical decade".

Amaral said the SBTi was already "setting the global standard for science-based corporate target setting, filling an essential gap to unlock urgent and ambitious emissions reductions at scale".

"I could not be more excited to join to help drive increased corporate climate action at this critical time," he added. "My thanks goes to our board for their trust in me, as well as the co-founders, the team and our partners for all that has been achieved so far. Looking forward, we will ramp up SBTi work by: (a) continuing to guarantee that the latest science and data remains at the centre of decision making, (b) ensuring science-based targets are accessible for all companies worldwide and (c) achieving SBTi's institutional maturity and governance needed for impact at scale."

Amaral's appointment was welcomed by the co-founders of SBTi: Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Cynthia Cummis, and Heidi Huusko.

Pineda said the initiative had grown rapidly, but there was now "much more to do". "Since its inception, the SBTi has grown from a concept into a movement with more than 2,000 companies progressing science-based targets worldwide," he said. "The appointment of Luiz is part of a wide range of work we are carrying out to strengthen the SBTi and to mainstream the adoption of science-based targets. We are looking forward to working closely with him to deliver this next phase of rapid growth."

Cummis said a top priority for the initiative remains its commitment to continually reviewing how emissions targets are set to ensure they are in line with the latest science. "This year will see many significant developments," she said. "Luiz will oversee the roll out of our new technical governance structure, which will drive improvements in our technical decision making processes. Other priorities include refining our approaches to Scope 3 [value chain] target setting, building out our measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) framework, and developing our net-zero standard for financial institutions."

Huusko said Amaral's international experience would help the organisation deliver on its ambitious plans. "Luiz has a wealth of experience with accelerating climate action for sustainability initiatives across the world," she said. "His collaborative approach and experience of driving impact in emerging economies is vital for the initiative. We are in the midst of a climate emergency and we will need these skills to enable exponential growth in the uptake of ambitious corporate climate action across geographies. The Science Based Targets initiative is eager to help Luiz hit the ground running in the race to a 1.5C future."

