COP27: From loss and damage to updated NDCs, dividing lines are taking shape

Least Developed Countries Group says it wants to see 'concrete action' from richer nations to provide more finance to help the most vulnerable people manage the loss and damage caused by climate change
The world's most climate vulnerable nations have confirmed that securing dedicated 'loss and damage' funding is their top priority for next month's COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt. In a report setting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial