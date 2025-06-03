'Triple dividend of resilience': Why climate adaptation is the 'smartest development investments available'

Major new report from WRI examines the hidden benefits that can be unlocked through investment in climate adaptation
Investments in climate adaptation not only protect economies and businesses against escalating climate impacts, they can also unlock healthy financial returns and a raft of economic, social, and environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis