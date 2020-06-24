World Bank
Huge finance gap leaving millions without access to electricity and clean cooking, report warns
Research by Sustainable Energy for All initiative finds just a quarter of the required investment for universal electricity access is being delivered
John McDonnell: Global institutions must throw 'entire weight' behind climate action
Shadow Chancellor will today call for the radical reform of global institutions, such as the World Bank and IMF, to better address the climate crisis
Levi Strauss inks World Bank agreement to cut supply chain emissions
Jeans giant teams up with World Bank's IFC to cut greenhouse gas emissions at suppliers and mills in 10 countries
World Bank debuts €1.5bn SDG bond
Bank prices 10-year Global Sustainable Development Bond, confirming latest green bond issue was oversubscribed with around €2bn of orders
Helsinki Principles: Finance ministers band together to promise climate action boost
Finance ministers from 23 countries pledge to align fiscal policy with Paris Agreement targets
Chancellor to urge world leaders to put climate at forefront of economic plans
Philip Hammond Chancellor will use key World Bank and IMF meetings in US over coming days to push for climate action, Treasury signals
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to step down amid Trump climate clash
Resignation - which comes three years early - leaves US President Trump with opportunity to nominate a successor less enthusiastic about tackling climate change
'Mother of all sustainability challenges': Report urges global diet and farming overhaul
Scale of challenge to feed growing population while cutting emissions is greater than previously thought, finds WRI report
COP24: World Bank pledges $200bn in extra climate action funding
Pledge represents a doubling of its current five-year investment plans for low-carbon projects
'We are losing time': OECD and World Bank call for 'radical' climate finance push
OECD, World Bank Group, and UN Environment sound clarion call for 'transformative' shift in investment towards low carbon, climate resilient infrastructure
SDG 1: The inside story of the World Bank's first IDA bond
The World Bank's International Development Association issued its first bond in April 2018 - and investors jumped at the chance to support its poverty-fighting programme
World Bank dumps Kosovo plant, ending support for coal worldwide
The Kosova e Re lignite plant could not compete with renewables on price, said bank president Jim Yong Kim
'Game-changer': World Bank unveils multi-billion dollar battery storage investment drive
Climate finance boost for developing nations also sees BlackRock partner with France, Germany, and philanthropic foundations to scale up renewables
World Bank to launch first sustainable water bond
First in a new series of Sustainable Development Goal bonds issued by the World Bank will aim to fund projects that promote clean water and healthy oceans
Caribbean nations and businesses launch $1bn low carbon development drive
Backed by Usain Bolt and Sir Richard Branson, the partnership promises a raft of projects to boost climate resilience and smart technologies across the region
Carbon markets back from the brink of collapse, says World Bank
Development of major new markets in China and reforms in Europe have provided a crucial boost as countries look at tools to cut carbon and meet their Paris climate targets
Signaling more independence from the US, the World Bank phases out its support for fossil fuels
Jason Kirk from Elon University welcomes the World Bank's fossil fuel pledge, but points out its caveats
World Bank confirms it 'will no longer finance upstream oil and gas, after 2019'
Global body sets out new plan to drastically reduce its future investment in fossil fuel projects
Huge private sector investment puts Paris climate target in reach, says report
Global investment could hold the key to fighting climate change, with $1tr already invested in solutions such as renewables and energy efficiency, says International Finance Corporation
Reports: World Bank warns of environmental risk from clean energy transition
Metals and earth elements mined for building batteries and solar panels are 'material-intensive' and could pose environmental challenges, World Bank warns
World Bank debuts first bonds linked to Sustainable Development Goals
Equity-index linked bonds raised a total of €163 million from institutional investors looking to back firms that advance Sustainable Development Goals
Carbon Trust inks deal with IFC to beef-up livestock emissions programme
Agreement between Carbon Trust and World Bank Group member to initially focus on cutting emissions and costs in Brazil's growing beef sector
World Bank says Paris climate goals at risk from new coal schemes
Jim Yong Kim says slowing down growth in coal-fired power stations is essential in order to reduce emissions
Baker & McKenzie become first law firm to join World Bank carbon pricing coalition
Law firm will support clients in advancing carbon pricing policies around the world