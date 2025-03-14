'Money down the drain': Report reveals 'billions' in global economic losses from poor sewage treatment

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report highlights 'staggering economic and social costs' of untreated wastewater and urges governments to ramp up invests that can save money and lives

Poor sewage treatment is depleting food systems, damaging the health of humans and the environment, and costing the global economy billions of dollars a year. That is the headline warning of a new report...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

IHG Hotels & Resorts opens first net zero carbon hotel in Exeter

'Make more sustainable holidays mainstream': easyJet holidays reveals plans for ESG Framework for Tourism

More on Investment

'Money down the drain': Report reveals 'billions' in global economic losses from poor sewage treatment
Investment

'Money down the drain': Report reveals 'billions' in global economic losses from poor sewage treatment

New report highlights 'staggering economic and social costs' of untreated wastewater and urges governments to ramp up invests that can save money and lives

Amber Rolt
clock 14 March 2025 • 5 min read
IEEFA: Credit ratings must consider energy transition risks facing European oil and gas sector
Investment

IEEFA: Credit ratings must consider energy transition risks facing European oil and gas sector

New report argues credit ratings agencies are failing to adequately account for the transition risks facing fossil fuel industries

Amber Rolt
clock 13 March 2025 • 3 min read
Reports: Net Zero Banking Alliance members to vote on ditching 1.5C pledge
Investment

Reports: Net Zero Banking Alliance members to vote on ditching 1.5C pledge

More than 130 of the world's top banks in the Alliance are expected to be asked to vote on rowing back their climate goals in response to intensifying backlash against ESG policies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 March 2025 • 4 min read