Boston Metal: Meet the firm seeking to revolutionise green steelmaking

Michael Holder
clock • 13 min read
Credit: Boston Metal
Image:

Credit: Boston Metal

Steelmaking was long regarded as hard to decarbonise - but a US firm claims to have developed a novel process that requires only electricity

Steel is everywhere. It forms the frame of our cars, ships, and planes. It's more than likely in the fork you ate your dinner with, the radiators you heat your home with, and the very foundations of the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Reports: Labour plotting major planning overhaul to accelerate green energy rollout

Net Zero Tracker: More than third of world's biggest firms still have no climate goals in place

Most read
01

Study: UK offshore wind pipeline closes in on 100GW

12 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

Net Zero Tracker: More than third of world's biggest firms still have no climate goals in place

11 June 2023 • 6 min read
03

'You can't grow food on dead land': Top businesses urge Brussels to back new nature restoration law

12 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

Co-op and RSPB partner to deliver major peatland restoration project

12 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

New Climate Tech Supercluster aims to unite European clean tech hubs

13 June 2023 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Credit: iStock
Technology

New Climate Tech Supercluster aims to unite European clean tech hubs

New supercluster debuted at London Tech Week in a bid to bring together leading European Climate Tech hotspots to help accelerate development of critical clean technologies

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
'The new space race': Government backs projects to explore space-based solar power potential
Technology

'The new space race': Government backs projects to explore space-based solar power potential

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps announces £4.3m of funding awards to support nascent space solar sector

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
Cash for 'new kit': Farmers to reap rewards from £31m green tech fund
Technology

Cash for 'new kit': Farmers to reap rewards from £31m green tech fund

Government announces more than £30m ringfenced for farming and forestry tech that can help boost sustainable food production and reduce emissions

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 June 2023 • 2 min read