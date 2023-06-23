'An inflexion point': Paris Summit sketches out roadmap for ambitious climate finance reform

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Meeting delivers encouraging progress, but campaigners warn urgent action now needed to deliver 'taboo-busting' reforms to international financial architecture

The Summit for a New Financial Pact in Paris officially closed this afternoon, with observers hailing the meeting as a "first step" towards reforming a financial system that remains "unfair and inadequate"...

James Murray
James Murray

