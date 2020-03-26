wine
Smart irrigation, sexual confusion, and insect hotels: Is this the world's greenest winery?
Rioja brand Campo Viejo's vast grape growing, ageing, and bottling operation in Northern Spain has been 'carbon neutral' since 2012 - BusinessGreen takes a tour.
Pernod Ricard bans single use plastics from UK product line
Wine and spirits maker ends production of point of sale materials that include virgin plastic or single use plastic
Message on a bottle: How California's winemakers are showing off their sustainability
Embedding sustainability from grape to glass has been a long road for the California wine sector - but now the industry is ready to shout about its efforts