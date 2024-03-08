Bottling it: Aldi to sell own-brand wine in paper bottles in 'UK first'

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Aldi
Image:

Credit: Aldi

Supermarket to become first in UK to ditch glass in favour of lightweight paper bottles for its own-brand red and white wine from later this month

Aldi is gearing up to ditch glass bottles in favour of lightweight paper-based containers for its own-branded wine from later this month, in what it claims will be a first for a UK supermarket. In a...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

ONS: UK's low carbon and renewables sectors generated £70bn in revenues in 2022

'We need to accelerate the build-out': UK's onshore wind capacity hits 15GW milestone

Most read
01

REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

12 March 2024 • 10 min read
02

Unilever, Danone, KPMG, and Accenture slammed over corporate air travel emissions

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
03

Mersey Tidal Power: Plans for multibillion-pound barrage connecting Liverpool and Wirral unveiled

11 March 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Net zero ready?' How the government's fixation on gas is undermining UK energy security

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
05

Location, Location, Location: Government preps major clean energy policy shake-up

11 March 2024 • 10 min read

More on Efficiency

'It's become much worse': Government stats confirm UK fuel poverty crisis deepened last year
Efficiency

'It's become much worse': Government stats confirm UK fuel poverty crisis deepened last year

New data shows the share of households living in fuel poverty remained unchanged last year, but the 'fuel poverty gap' for those struggling with energy bills worsened

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 February 2024 • 5 min read
How OVO helped save my roof
Efficiency

How OVO helped save my roof

New energy efficiency services are a critical component of the net zero transition, and they are leading to some surprisingly positive results

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 January 2024 • 12 min read
'It's good news': Government confirms plans for £6bn post-election energy efficiency drive
Efficiency

'It's good news': Government confirms plans for £6bn post-election energy efficiency drive

Government unveils funding boost for energy efficiency and heat pump programmes, as Treasury confirms plans for new carbon border levy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 December 2023 • 6 min read