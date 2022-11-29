Berry Bros. & Rudd uncorks plan to promote regenerative winemaking

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd has announced it has partnered with the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation (RVF) in a bid to encourage more producers to adopt environmentally sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices.

The collaboration, which was announced late last week, includes an undisclosed level of investment to support wine producers keen to adopt regenerative viticulture practices focused on boosting soil health, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration, according to the firm.

While organic and biodynamic wine production has become increasingly popular in recent years, Berry Bros. & Rudd said its partnership with RVF would build on these trends by working with producers and customers to promote the benefits of regenerative vineyard methods.

Such practices in vineyards include using cover crops and mulches, introducing animal grazing, incorporating trees and biodiversity reserves into the landscape, and minimising the use of synthetic treatments, it explained.

Mark Pardoe, master of wine at Berry Bros. & Rudd, described the principles behind the regenerative agriculture movement as "compelling".

"With our own strong belief in the necessity for our industry to be more sustainable, we believe this is something that we should encourage our producers to adopt as they can, little by little," he said. "We want to help them find answers and solutions to the questions and challenges to work towards a sustainable future. We have aligned ourselves with the recently formed Regenerative Viticulture Foundation to help them spread the word, and work with our supplier base to better understand what is possible."

The partnership follows the launch of Berry Bros. & Rudd's 2022 sustainability report, which outlines its ambitions to achieve net zero carbon emissions and become "plastic free" across its entire business by 2030, backed by efforts to ramp up regenerative farming practices, deploy clean energy technologies, and encourage water preservation and recycling.

Justin Howard-Sneyd, master of wine at the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation, said the partnership would help deliver on the organisation's mission to ensure more growers embrace regenerative practices.

"Berry Bros. & Rudd has shown real vision and leadership on this topic, and we are delighted to be working together, as the first of many retailers and wine importers who will help us with our mission," he said.