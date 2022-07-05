The food and beverage industry needs to come together to protect soils

It is time for soil health to rise up the climate agenda, in particular at the companies whose products depend on it, argues Moët Hennessy's Sandrine Somers
Healthy soil is the common thread between agriculture, viticulture, and fighting climate change. We often focus on carbon reduction, and while it is one of the key battles for every company, particularly...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial