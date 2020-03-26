wind
Wind giant Vestas set to become carbon neutral by 2030
Turbine manufacturer says it will cut its carbon footprint by 55 per cent by 2025 and hit 100 per cent by 2030, promising carbon neutrality 'with no offsets'
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
Winds of change: RWE and E.ON tie up renewable supply agreement
Deal covers 892MW of wind generation capacity from farms originally built by E.ON as part of firm's £3.3bn investment in UK renewables over past decade
New UN standards for wind and solar power could generate renewables investment boost
Similar specifications already exist for bioenergy and geothermal energy and are also being developed for hydropower and marine energy
Tesco and Amazon lead latest green energy procurement push
Major corporate renewables deals to drive construction of large scale new solar and wind projects in Europe and US
Study: Flexible grids critical to decarbonisation
New REA report argues regulators must prioritise flexible grid services that are necessary to integrate wind and solar into the UK energy network
IEA: Solar set for 'spectacular' growth over next five years
New forecasts from International Energy Agency suggest world will add 1,200GW of new renewables capacity by 2024
"Irreversible decline": How EVs and renewables could soon kill off a huge chunk of oil demand
Renewables and EVs on course to replace 40 per cent of demand for oil in next 25 years, according to new BNP Paribas analysis
BNEF: Energy storage to surge past 1,000GW worldwide by 2040 as costs halve
Expectations for stationary energy battery storage market continue to surge, as influential analyst house revises up deployment forecasts
What would a net zero emission, 100 per cent renewables world look like - and how do we get there?
Authors of a new paper arguing that 100 per cent renewable, zero carbon transport and energy worldwide is not only feasible but cheaper than fossil fuels explain their thinking to BusinessesGreen
Coal collapse: Are coal power's days in Europe numbered?
Coal power generation in the EU has plummeted 19 per cent since the start of the year, according to analysis by Sandbag, but will the trend continue?
Then there were five: Fiddler's Ferry coal power plant to close
SSE will close its last coal-fired power station early next year, to leave just five coal plants left on UK grid
'Super battery' approved for UK's largest onshore wind farm
Scottish government has approved ScottishPower's plans to install a massive 50MW battery on the Whitelee wind farm near Glasgow
US renewables capacity overtakes coal for the first time
Renewables now make up 21.56 per cent of US generation capacity, compared to 21.55 per cent for coal, according to official figures
In the fight against climate change, let's not forget the environment
Decarbonisation must go hand in hand with enhancing nature, argue scientists Dr Alona Armstrong and Prof. Mike Stephenson
BP Energy Outlook: Renewables set to grow 'faster than any fuel in history', but emissions keep rising
Oil giant publishes annual report setting out a range of scenarios for the energy sector, ranging from Pars Agreement compatible decarbonisation to soaring global energy demand
Ørsted pledges to invest over £23bn in green energy by 2025
Danish energy giant's board approves long-term investment plan as it predicts global market for renewables will triple through to 2030
Green transition: Power now in the hands of developing countries, says BNEF
Global volume of new coal-fired capacity falls 38 per cent in 2017, as developing nations pivot to green power
Renewables made up nearly half of Wales' power mix in 2017
Wales' power consumption also closes in on 50 per cent renewables as it continues to ramp up clean energy capacity
Facebook vows to hit 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2020
Social network also promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent by the end of the decade
Ørsted's Matthew Wright: 'All renewables are potential growth areas for our company'
Ørsted's UK managing director Matthew Wright discusses wind droughts, waste-to-energy, international expansion, and the company's Brexit contingency plans
Drax: Coal-free summers are on the horizon
Fossil fuel's share of Britain's energy mix dipped below one per cent for the first time this summer, according to energy giant
Taking on the Big Six: OVO Energy's Stephen Fitzpatrick on disrupting the energy sector
Entrepreneur's energy firm is now one of biggest challengers to the Big Six in the UK, so where does he see the industry heading next?
The world now has more than one terawatt of wind and solar
Wind and solar capacity passes landmark 1,000GW mark - and it will only take five years for capacity to double again, according to analysts