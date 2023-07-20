'Major wake up call': Vattenfall halts 1.4GW offshore wind farm project over cost fears

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has today announced it is halting the development of its 1.4GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project and reviewing further projects planned for its Norfolk Zone that were expected to power up to four million homes.

In its interim report for January to June 2023, Vattenfall revealed that project costs have risen by up to 40 per cent on the back of soaring materials and labour costs. As such, it stated that it would "not take an investment decision now" on the project and confirmed its decision will trigger an impairment cost of 5.5 billion Swedish crowns, or roughly £415m.

The Norfolk Boreas project is expected to provide power for up to 1.5 million homes and would be the first of three east coast wind farms planned by the company. The project was last year awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) guaranteeing a £37.35/MWh fixed price for its electricity over its first 15 years - equating to around £45/MWh today.

However, subsequent inflation and rising interest rates have led to concerns across the industry that a number of planned offshore wind projects may no longer prove profitable at the contract prices that were previously agreed through the CfD auction process.

Anna Borg, chief executive at Vattenfall, this morning confirmed that current "market conditions" left the company with little choice but to pause the project.

"Offshore wind is essential for affordable, secure and clean electricity, and it is a key element of Vattenfall's strategy for fossil-free living," she said. "But conditions are extremely challenging across the whole industry right now, with a supply chain squeeze, increasing prices and cost of capital, and fiscal frameworks not reflecting current market realities.

"Vattenfall believes in the strong fundamentals and rationale for the Norfolk projects. However, considering market conditions today, we are stopping the current development track for Norfolk Boreas and evaluating the best way forward for all three projects in the Norfolk Zone."

The news comes after Danish firm Orsted warned that it may be forced to review its Hornsea 3 North Sea offshore wind project - which is expected to power three million UK homes - unless it can secure support to help address rising costs.

Dan McGrail, chief executive at trade body RenewableUK, urged the government to move urgently to boost support for the sector or risk seeing clean energy and emissions goals missed.

"The government needs to step up with a robust response to enable industrial growth throughout Britain," he said. "As Vattenfall has pointed out, costs have been increasing significantly in the offshore wind supply chain, as they have for all major infrastructure projects and in the wider economy. Going forward, Ministers are going to have to take account of these global inflationary pressures, which have significantly changed the economic landscape."

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank, warned rising costs for wind farm projects were being driven by ongoing high gas prices and subsequent supply chain inflation, which could leave the gas-dependent UK at risk of future gas price spikes.

"If government gets the policy wrong on the current round of renewables auctions and doesn't keep pace with increasing costs, the UK could end up even more reliant on foreign gas, leaving households on the hook with higher bills," she said. "Doubling down on renewables, which remain much cheaper than gas, means in future price spikes we'll be less exposed."

Claire Mack, chief executive at trade body Scottish Renewables, said Vattenfall's announcement should be "a major wake up call" for government.

"If projects in England are pausing development because they are not commercially viable then the projects that we have here in Scotland, which are more expensive to operate than those elsewhere in the country, are under threat and are clearly even more vulnerable to these cost pressures," she said.

"The UK government needs to urgently review its investment framework for offshore wind and recognise the heavier costs on projects here in Scotland or they face losing this once in a lifetime opportunity to enable the best projects to achieve their net zero and industrial growth ambitions."

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: "We understand there are supply chain pressures for the sector globally, not just in the UK, and we are listening to companies' concerns.

"The UK is a world leader in offshore wind farms, home to the four largest in Europe, with enough capacity to power the equivalent of at least 10 million homes per year.

"The move to annual auctions was introduced in response to calls from industry to run more frequent auctions and is set to bolster further investment and increase developer confidence in the sector every year."

The news comes ahead of the next CfD auction round this summer, which is expected to see higher bids from developers as they seek to respond to rising costs. As such, the industry has warned that if the government fails to increase the budget for the auction it is at risk of securing fewer new projects than previously expected.

Advocates of renewables insisted that despite rising costs offshore wind project continued to present a compelling economic proposition, especially given forecasts that suggest fossil gas prices are expected to remain elevated into the 2030s.

