'The faster we go, the more we would save': Policymakers urged to bust myths around clean energy costs

Decarbonising global energy system by 2050 and further accelerating the roll out of modern renewables-dominated power grids could save £10tr in energy costs and "turbocharge" the net zero transition, a new policy briefing has claimed.

The study by Oxford Smith School for Enterprise and the Environment claims that the future costs of green energy technologies have been "consistently and systematically overestimated" - with solar and wind now the cheapest new sources of electricity available in the UK and many other markets around the world.

As such the report argues that there is an "urgent need" to update policymakers' and the public's understanding of cost advantages enjoyed by clean energy technologies.

The briefing calculates that the decarbonisation of the global energy system could save approximately £1,200 per person a year on energy bills, with trillions of dollars more saved through the reduction in the severity of future climate impacts, such as heatwaves, wildfires, storms, and floods.

The report also suggests the financial savings that would result from a fast transition to a decarbonised energy system could be "proportionately higher" in the UK, given its net fossil fuel imports and the manner in which analysts have "consistently and systematically" overestimated the future costs of key green energy technologies.

Solar energy has fallen in cost by a factor of 5,000 since photovoltaic cells were first used to power satellites in 1958, while wind energy and battery costs have fallen by more than 90 per cent since they were commercialised in the 1980s and 1990s, according to figures cited by Oxford Smith School. In contrast, fossil fuel prices have not improved in the long run - with fossil fuels now costing around the same as they did a century ago in real terms.

Ultimately, the briefing suggests the UK can benefit from a "well-managed" green transition due to its releatively advanced renewables deployment, the falling cost of solar PV and onshore wind energy, the export potential for 'green products' and low carbon goods, and the creation of 'green' jobs.

However, it warns that delivering on this vision hinges upon increased investment in energy storage and flexible grid technologies to manage the increased reliance on renewables generation, a skills transition to help overcome looming skills shortages, and a "clear policy push" from government.

"The belief that the green energy transition will be expensive and decrease energy security has been a major driver of the ineffective response to climate change, and delays in the adoption of green economic policy, for the last forty years; the evidence clearly shows that this pessimism is at odds with past technological cost-improvements, and other trends," the briefing's conclusion states.

Professor Cameron Hepburn, director of the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, described the evidence on renewables as "clear".

"The faster we go, the more we would save," he said. "The UK is particularly well-placed to benefit from the clean energy transition, but we must act quickly. Investing in green energy now and ensuring that UK businesses can not only be part of the solution to climate change but benefit from the global transition to net zero, is the fiscally prudent way forward."

Anupama Sen, the school's head of policy, added that policymakers should make it clearer to voters that moving fast on renewables is not a threat to our economy. "The global race to transition to green energy is already well underway," she said. "If we act fast, we can secure British businesses some early competitive advantages in green products and services.

"We will be better off in the long-term if we pre-empt the coming transformation and invest in green jobs - which the evidence shows could pay higher wages and carry lower risk of automation -and in jobs and skilling/reskilling for the estimated 200,000 workers connected with the upstream oil and gas industry."

The report comes on the same day as Labour leader Keir Starmer unveiled the Party's new Green Prosperity Plan, promising sweeping reforms to the planning system and energy market to deliver on its target of a net zero emission power grid by 2030.

