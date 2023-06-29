Study: Development of long-duration storage capacity vital to achieving net zero targets

Financial incentives to speed up the development of long-duration energy storage systems are urgently needed if the UK is to meet its ambitious net zero goals, a new report has warned.

The report Cornwall Insight and DLA Piper - titled Ready and waiting: Opportunities for energy storage - examines ways to encourage investment in alternative electricity storage technologies, such as compressed air or pumped hydropower, that can store energy for sustained periods.

The analysis reiterates how the increasing role of renewables on the grid will make energy generation more intermittent, raising the need for flexibility services that can ensure sufficient power capacity is available during periods when wind or solar generation is at its lowest.

While grid-scale batteries will play a "pivotal" role in balancing the grid by storing power for showr periods, the report warns they do not provide a viable option for holding power for longer periods.

Consequently, new technologies will need to be deployed at scale to ensure the grid can cope with sustained periods of low renewables generation without firing up back up fossil fuel power plants.

"On the path towards enhancing energy storage capabilities, numerous challenges lie ahead, including grid capacity constraints and financial uncertainties," said Dr Matthew Chadwick, lead research analyst, Cornwall Insight. "However, amidst these obstacles, there exists an array of opportunities to expand storage capacities, boost flexibility, and actively contribute towards the UK's net zero goal."

The report emphasises that there are a number of avenues available to help incentivise the development of new storage technologies, such as grants or tax incentives.

Additionally, compensating generators for the fixed costs associated with maintaining the long-duration capacity, through the implementation of capacity market mandates, could speed up the development of new storage capacity, it argues.

The report also suggests there could be an opportunity to implement a scheme similar to Contracts for Difference which provides a fixed price guarantee for electricity which is provided by long-duration energy storage assets.

Drawing inspiration from Australia's Long-Term Energy Service Agreements, which offer up to 40-year contracts with a cap-and-floor Contracts for Difference style approach, Cornwall Insight and DLA Piper said this proposal may not only attract investors with a steady revenue stream, but could also enhance market stability and investor confidence.

Another strategy which the report proposes is the co-location of energy storage assets to overcome long wait times as new assets are currently facing to access a grid location, although the report noted that this approach would also present its own set of challenges which would need to be "carefully navigated".

"By implementing a strategic combination of grants, tax incentives, capacity market mandates, and contract schemes, the government can catalyse the growth of a robust and diversified long-duration energy storage sector," said Chadwick.

"Such advancements would not only ensure a reliable and resilient electricity system but also position the UK as a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, ultimately paving the way towards achieving its ambitious net zero targets."

James Carter, head of UK energy and natural resources at DLA Piper, re-iterated the crucial role that energy storage has to play in the UK's energy future and stressed that it "cannot be underestimated."

"It is the critical support structure which delivers stability and security of supply in a volatile market," he added. "It can be seen as a keystone in the development of an energy system which allows the UK to move at the pace required to a cleaner, greener economy."

The study came in the same week as the Climate Change Committee (CCC) published a highly critical report slamming the government's failure to deliver more effective decarbonisation policies over the past year, including its failure to accelerate grid connections for clean energy projects.

Meanwhile, Labour is also facing questions over how it would bring more energy storage capacity online, after it confirmed hugely ambitious plans to deliver a net zero emisssion power grid by 2030 - a full five years earlier than the current government's target.

