'Clarion call': Global energy sector still moving in 'opposite direction' to 1.5C targets

Greenhouse gas emissions from the global enegry system continued to rise last year, despite a record levels of generation from the renewables sector driven by the rapid roll out of new wind and solar projects.

That is the headline conclusion of the 72nd annual edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy, released today by the Energy Institute (EI) and partners KPMG and Kearney, after oil and gas giant BP last year announced it would hand the management of the long-running dataset to the industry body.

This year's report revealed that while renewable power production increased by 14 per cent year-on-year, global energy-related emissions still rose by 0.8 per cent.

The data provides the latest evidence of the stellar performance of the global renewables sector, confirming a record 266GW of new renewables capacity was added last year, with solar accounting 192GW or 72 per cent of new capacity.

The surge in new renewables projects means clean power's share of the global energy mix continues to rise. Overall, renewables excluding hydro projects met 84 per cent of net electricity demand growth last year. Solar and wind continued to dominate the market, with solar deployments up 25 per cent and wind up 13.5 per cent.

Yet while wind and solar reached a record high of 12 per cent share of power generation, coal remained the leading fuel in the global electricity mix with a share of around 35.4 per cent.

Consequently, with global electricity generation increasing by 2.3 per cent to meet rising demand total emissions continued to tick upwards, albeit at a slower rate than the historic average.

Simon Virley, vice chair and head of energy and natural resources at KPMG in the UK, said that all aspects of the energy trilemma were put under "severe strain" in 2022.

"Despite record growth in renewables, the share of world energy still coming from fossil fuels remains stubbornly stuck at 82 per cent - which should act as a clarion call for governments to inject more urgency into the energy transition," he said.

The report, the first after seven decades under the auspices of BP, provided mixed signals on the prospects for the fossil fuel industry.

Oil consumption rose by 2.9 million barrels per day to 97.3 million, but remained 0.7 per cent below 2019 levels fuelling hopes oil demand could soon peak as soaring demand for electric vehicles starts to impact oil markets. Moreover, natural gas prices rose nearly three-fold in Europe and doubled in Asia on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - price spikes that helped trigger a three per cent drop in demand.

However, coal consumption hit its highest level since 2014, as a number of markets responded to soaring gas prices by increasing their reliance on coal power.

Overall, global energy consumption rose 1.1 per cent while greenhouse gas emissions rose 0.8 per cent, suggesting energy demand and emissions have decoupled as the roll out of clean technologies accelerates. But hopes that global energy-related emissions would continue to fall post-covid are proving overly optimistic.

EI president Juliet Davenport reflected that global energy markets are still heading in the opposite direction to that required under the Paris Agreement.

"2022 saw some of the worst ever impacts of climate change - the devastating floods affecting millions in Pakistan, the record heat events across Europe and North America - yet we have to look hard for positive news on the energy transition in this new data" she said.

Nick Wayth, chief executive at the EI, added that the world's energy markets had struggled to respond to a series of crises, contortions in energy flows, and economic vulnerability to supply chain shocks.

"As the world emerged from the pandemic and its impact on demand, 2022 witnessed energy markets again in crisis, with the Ukraine conflict upending assumptions about supply around the world," he said. "That in turn precipitated a price crisis and profound cost-of-living pressures across many economies."

A number of governments have responded to the fallout from the war in Ukraine by doubling down on decarbonisation strategies. Most notably, the US Biden administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which promises to generous subsidies to a raft of clean energy projects, while the EU has embraced a host of measures designed to accelerate decarbonisation and reduce reliance on imported gas. Just last week, China's government announced plans to extend tax breaks for electric vehicles as it too looks to curb its reliance on fossil fuels.

However, Richard Forrest, global sustainability lead partner and chair of the energy transition institute at Kearney, warned more urgent action was needed from governments to drive investment in clean energy. "Global energy consumption increased 1.1 per cent over the year, with a 0.8 per cent increase in greenhouse gas emissions reinforcing the need for urgent action to get the world on track to meet the Paris targets," he said. "The need to drive the energy transition at pace to deliver clean, affordable and secure energy has never been greater."

