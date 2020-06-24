WHO
'They are everywhere': WHO calls for research into health impacts of microplastics pollution
Huge numbers of tiny particles of plastics in water supplies are unlikely to post serious health risk, but data is 'extremely limited' UN health body warns
WHO compares palm oil industry lobbying to tobacco and alcohol
Explosive study suggests there are 'many parallels' between tactics used by palm oil industry and tobacco and alcohol lobby
WHO: Health benefits outweigh costs of meeting Paris Agreement climate goals
World Health Organisation report estimates meeting climate goals could save one million lives worldwide a year by 2050 through better air quality alone
WHO: Air pollution 'poisoning millions of children and ruining their lives'
With up to 1.8 billion children's health and development at risk from air pollution, planet must shift away from fossil fuels, UN health body warns
Reports: 'Rural' Dartford Crossing was excluded from air quality monitoring
Government classified the Dartford Crossing - one of London's busiest highways - as a 'rural road', excluding it from government air quality assessments