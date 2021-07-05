Water stress: UN report reveals how billions of people could not wash hands at home as Covid-19 hit

It has been one of the most important public health messages since the COVID-19 pandemic began but a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF shows that, as the crisis began, three in 10 people worldwide could not wash their hands with soap and water at home.

The findings, released last week, are contained in Progress on household drinking water, sanitation and hygiene 2000 - 2020 which also suggests billions of people around the world will still be unable to access safely managed household drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services in 2030 unless the rate of progress in delivering access to water services quadruples.

"Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, yet millions of people across the world lack access to a reliable, safe supply of water," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general. "Investment in water, sanitation and hygiene must be a global priority if we are to end this pandemic and build more resilient health systems."

The latest report presents estimates on household access to safely managed drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services over the past five years, and assesses progress toward achieving the sixth sustainable development goal (SDG) to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030".

Among the findings, the report shows that eight out of 10 people without basic water services lived in rural areas. And while safely managed sanitation services reached 62 per cent of the world's urban population, the figure is only 44 per cent for rural communities.

Water access remains at its worst in Sub-Saharan Africa where only 54 per cent of people have access to safe drinking water, falling to just 25 per cent in some regions.

Moreover, the report reiterates how what progress that is being made in improving access to water services could be hampered in the coming years by escalating climate impacts, including drought, flooding, and rising sea levels.

Dr Katrina Charles, co-director of the REACH programme, which improves water security for the poor, said the statistics contained in the report were "shocking". "In some parts of Bangladesh, for example, families face a stark choice - between water from an aquifer that is increasingly salty, or surface water that tastes fine but is unsafe," she added. "When children, in particular, have to rely on unsafe drinking water, the consequences are devastating."

Charles warned the climate crisis would make achieving the goal of universal access to safely managed drinking water by 2030 even harder. "Millions have lost access to due to storms, floods, droughts and other climate events," she said.

However, while the challenge of widening access to clean water remains severe, there was evidence of some progress in achieving universal access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services. Between 2016 and 2020, the global population with safely managed drinking water at home increased from 70 per cent to 74 per cent. Similarly, access to safely managed sanitation services grew from 47 per cent to 54 per cent and access to handwashing facilities with soap and water increased from 67 per cent to 71 per cent.

Yet the report warns this modest rate of progress needs to accelerate significantly if the target to achieve universal access to safely managed drinking water by 2030 is to be met. The current rate of progress in the Least Developed Countries would need to increase 10-fold, for example, while in fragile contexts, where people were twice as likely to lack safe drinking water, it would need to accelerate by a factor of 23.

UNICEF's executive director, Henrietta Fore, said: "Despite our impressive progress to date to scale-up these lifesaving services, the alarming and growing needs continue to outstrip our ability to respond. The time has come to dramatically accelerate our efforts to provide every child and family with the most basic needs for their health and well-being, including fighting off infectious diseases like COVID-19."