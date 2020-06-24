Whitehall
Five things you might have missed from yesterday's Budget
You'd have been forgiven for missing the green detail of yesterday's Budget speech - but buried in the Red Book was some measures sustainability executives should be abreast of
FCO climate headcount down 60 per cent since 2011, FOI reveals
Freedom of Information request reveals number of UK-based Foreign Office staff working on climate change has fallen from 554 to 221 over the last six years
Greg Barker: Whitehall's five key lessons from 10:10
Climate Change Minister exclusively reveals how the government smashed its emission reduction target, saving over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 in the process
Exclusive: Whitehall accused of missing microgeneration opportunities
Parliamentary questions reveal that some departments have embraced microgeneration, but many have no plans in place
Firms to pledge allegiance to green responsibility deal
Cabinet Office nudge guru hails departmental league table for boosting Whitehall carbon savings
Defra says 'let them eat Hake' with new green food policy
Whitehall purchasing departments to drive demand for sustainable fish, fair trade coffee and A-rated kitchen equipment
Cameron challenges Whitehall with carbon-cutting competition
Prime minister announces launch of energy-saving league table to highlight which department saves the most during October
Whitehall debuts online energy meters for all departments
New web site to provide real-time energy use data for all central government departments
High street stores to advise government on energy and emissions
M&S, Tesco, B&Q and HSBC to guide Whitehall towards 10 per cent energy and greenhouse gas cuts this year
Defra joins Whitehall's carbon reporting drive
London headquarters latest to provide five-second updates on energy use and carbon emissions
Cameron commits to 10 per cent cut in central government emissions
"I don't want to hear warm words about the environment. I want to see real action," says new prime minister
Whitehall insists it is on track to meet emissions targets
New report shows central government will meet bulk of environmental targets
Government tries to sweeten 10:10 rejection with £20m funding pledge
As MPs vote down Lib Dem proposal for public sector to sign up to 10:10, the government announces new funding to help Whitehall curb emissions
MPs warn taxpayers to pick up bill for missed Whitehall carbon targets
Carbon Reduction Commitment trading mechanism raises prospect of public sector buying carbon credits from private firms
Watchdog warns government is to miss green purchasing targets
Report finds patchy adoption of sustainable procurement policies across Whitehall
Miliband outlines plan for Whitehall-wide carbon trading
Secretary of state for energy and climate change faces first grilling from committee set up to oversee his department
Whitehall urged to step up its own emissions efforts
As Gordon Brown outlines plans for "at least" eight new nuclear power stations, MPs claim the government is not doing enough to curb its own carbon footprint