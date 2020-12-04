'Reach outside of Whitehall': Spending watchdog calls for holistic net zero strategy

National Audit Office calls for greater clarity for how responsibility and roles of net zero will be divided across government and different public bodies

The National Audit Office (NAO) has urged the government to beef-up its strategic prepartions for net zero, today warning that "a concerted national effort" is required to achieve the 2050 decarbonisation goal.

Among a raft of recommended net zero actions published today, Whitehall's spending watchdog said the government should clearly set out the different roles and responsibilities of different public bodies and local government, while also ensuring that progress and spending related to net zero is carefully measured and tracked.

The report also recommends Ministers take steps to accelerate acceptance of the net zero mission among citizens, industry and the public sector.

NAO head Gareth Davies said slashing the UK greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 was an "enormously challenging long-term project" that would require "well thought-out cross-government coordination".

"Government needs to step up to the challenge, ensuring it has a clear strategy to achieve its goal and accurately monitoring progress," he advised. "It will have to reach outside of Whitehall and bring together the public sector, industry and all of us as citizens in a coordinated national effort spanning decades."

Over the coming year, the NAO said the government should take steps to establish and communicate the roles and responsibilities of different government bodies, including arm's length-bodies, regulators and local authorities, arguing this would help identify skills shortages and ensure the project is made a top priority.

It should also carefully track progress by gathering clear, relevant and consistent data related to net zero spending and the impact of decarbonisation policies, NAO said.

Meanwhile, the government has promised to publish a Net Zero Strategy before the crucial COP26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow next November, NAO said the document should include a clear timetable for key decisions to be made, and set out which sectors have less clear-cut pathways to decarbonisation, alongside plans to overcome these hurdles, it added.

But in addition to policymaking, NAO said it was imperative the government steps up its outward engagement efforts with the public on the UK's net zero goal, particularly given costs of decarbonisation are likely to be lower if businesses and the public are on board with the transition.

The report notes that, for its part, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) established a central behaviour change and public engagement team in April 2020 tasked with designing a public engagement strategy and sharing best practice across government.

Responding to the NAO's report today, the government agreed delivering on the UK's net zero ambitions would require a "concerted national effort", and highlighted its decision announced late last night to raise the UK's 2030 climate goal - to a 68 per cent cut in emissions on 1990 levels - as evidence of the its commitment to tackling climate change.

"We agree that a concerted national effort to eliminate our contribution to climate change is needed," the BEIS spokesperson said. "That's why in addition to the Prime Minister last month setting out a Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution, today we announced the UK's Nationally Determined Contribution which commits us to reducing our emissions by 68 per cent on 1990 levels by 2030. This is the highest reduction target made by a major economy to date and raises the bar for global climate ambition in the run up to COP26 next year."