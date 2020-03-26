water uk
Going with the flow: Water industry promises net zero action plan
March 2020 will see the release of a 'comprehensive action plan' to put the water industry on track for net zero emissions by 2030
'Misleading': Advertising watchdog bans Andrex wet wipe advert
Advertising Standards Authority judges Andrex's claim its wipes are flushable - despite not winning accreditation under Water UK's standard - are 'misleading'
Water companies promise to plant 11 million trees by 2030
Pledge will help water suppliers towards meeting their goal of operating a carbon neutral industry in 11 years' time
Fatberg fightback: Water industry unveils wet wipe 'flushability' standard
The 'Fine to Flush' standard will allow wet wipe manufacturers which pass new tests to put official safety logos on their packaging