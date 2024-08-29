Water UK urges Ofwat to rethink cap on household bills increase

The water industry has warned the industry regulator's plan to impose a tight cap on household bills rises will deter the much-needed investment required to modernise and decarbonise water infrastructure.

Water UK, the trade association for the water sector, has today urged Ofwat to rethink its plans to limit the average consumer bill hike over the next five-year price period to just £19 a year.

The water industry today said proposals set out by the regulator last month would see £17bn slashed from the £105bn spending budget set out in water companies' submissions to Ofwat for the next price period.

In the documents submitted earlier this year, water companies in England and Wales had asked Ofwat for permission to spend a total of £104.5bn over the 2025 to 2030 investment cycle, funded in part by an average water bill increase of £144 per household over the five years.

But in the draft proposals published last month, Ofwat said it would allow water firms to increase bills by an average of £94 over the next five years, with any funds found to have not been spent on investment in improving water infrastructure required to be returned to customers.

The water industry has faced widespread criticism over the poor state of UK rivers and lakes, with raw sewage frequently found to have been pumped into waterways by operators across the country. They have also faced criticism for handing out billions of pounds in shareholder dividends and bonuses for bosses over recent decades, while also overseeing inadequate levels of investment in upgrades to water and sewage infrastructure.

As such, even the relatively modest price hike proposed by Ofwat has been criticised by politicians and campaigners, who argued the regulator was failing to protect cash-strapped households and should be imposing more stringent penalties on water firms that have under-invested in the UK's water infrastructure at the same time as paying out dividends and bonuses to shareholders and executives.

But David Henderson, chief executive of Water UK, said Ofwat's proposals to cap company spending and household bills rises would drive away the investment needed to deliver upgrades across the sector.

"Water companies want to invest £105bn to support economic growth, build more homes, secure our water supplies and end sewage entering our rivers," he said. "Ofwat wants to cut that investment by £17bn - a record amount. Ofwat has a difficult job, but investors are telling us that they need Ofwat to change its approach. Unless the right conditions to invest are put in place, our environment and our economy will pay the price."

In a letter sent to Ofwat yesterday, Henderson wrote the industry's "strong view" was that the regulator's plans "would likely make it impossible for the water sector to attract the level of investment that it needs and will reduce the UK's attractiveness to international investment".

"Unless Ofwat alters its course, there is a very real risk that much-needed economic growth will be constrained and the continued over-abstraction of water from fragile ecosystems will not improve," the letter notes. "Without change, new homes could be blocked, the recovery of our rivers will be slower and I see us failing to show anything like the required urgency in dealing with the water shortages we know are coming."

According to figures published by Water UK, Ofwat's proposals would result in £1.3bn being cut from the industry budget to tackle nutrients pollution, £2.1bn carved out from efforts to reduce sewage overspills, and roughly £514m less earmarked for measures that could boost the UK's water security.

The industry also warned the investment programme as a whole was likely to be more carbon-intensive due to a slower uptake of nature-based solutions, arguing that Ofwat's proposals would see water companies' 'net zero' budget slashed by 66 per cent to £619m.

Ofwat's warning comes on the final day that companies and other stakeholders are able to give feedback on Ofwat's draft proposals for the period between 2025 and 2030, ahead of a final decision that is set to be taken in December.

Separately, Thames Water issued a statement warning the cap proposed by Ofwat was "not tenable" and would render the company's plans "uninvestible".

In response to Water UK's intervention, Ofwat said it would consider all responses it had received to its draft proposals. "We have received responses from many organisations, including water companies, customers, environmental and consumer organisations, and investors," a spokesperson said. "Inevitably these reflect a diverse range of views on the proposals we have made. We will consider all of these responses carefully over the next three months and set out our final decisions on 19 December."

But the GMB Union, meanwhile, dismissed water companies' claims that bills had to rise to pay for sewage spills as "absolute balderdash".

"Water companies have had the money, failed to invest in plugging leaks and preventing sewage spills and now want more money to do what they failed to do," a spokesperson for the union said. "It's absolute balderdash and Ofwat must say enough is enough. If they want investment, water companies must be fundamentally reformed. They have failed bill payers and their employees who have faced increased assaults and abuse because of the tarnished reputations of their employers.

"It's time the shareholders paid for the investment the water companies promised but hasn't delivered."

