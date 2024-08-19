Survey: Water firms in England and Wales fear 'challenging' and 'unpredictable' cost pressures

Many water industry leaders across England and Wales are expecting "challenging" and "unpredictable" financial pressures over the coming years as they seek to invest in reducing sewage spills, boosting climate resilience and decarbonising their operations in line with net zero.

That is the headline finding from a survey of 50 water industry leaders published today, in which around one-in-three respondents said the sector is facing "challenging" cost issues, while almost one-in-five described budget constraints as "unpredictable" ahead of the new five-year spending plan period for the sector starting next year.

Carried out by tech firm SAP, the survey found 94 per cent of those quizzed said believed investment in the UK's creaking water infrastructure would need to increase considerably in order to deliver on requirements such as reducing sewage spills, improving water quality, and increasing water efficiency and reservoir capacity. That figure rises to 96 per cent among water companies with between 500 and 1,999 employees, the findings show.

More than 40 per cent said such cost pressures were caused by a lack of digital infrastructure, while almost a third - 31 per cent - cited costly and time-consuming attempts to upgrade 200-year old waterworks, according to SAP.

Even so, only eight per cent of respondents said they believed their company would struggle to meet industry objectives set out by the water regulatory Ofwat.

The findings come as water companies in England and Wales face huge scrutiny over their activities and investment, amid widespread public outcry over the dire state of rivers, lakes and coastal seas. Some firms are also facing significant financial pressures, including Thames Water, which has seen its credit rating downgraded and is now being closely monitored by Ofwat.

More broadly, Ofwat recently set out controversial plans that would allow water companies to raise consumer bills by £19 a year over the next price control period - which runs from April 2025 to the end of the decade - in order to allow the industry to triple its investment in environmental and customer service efforts.

However, water firms continue to argue the proposed bill hike will not be enough to deliver required infrastructure improvements and meet a host of pollution and sewage spill targets,

The new so-called asset management period (AMP8) is also particularly significant as it dovetails with trade body Water UK's target for the industry to achieve net zero operational emissions by 2030.

Greg Moyle, head of energy and discrete industries at SAP UK&I., said the survey findings underscored that the water industry was currently facing "significant challenges in meeting the regulatory targets set for AMP8".

"Maintaining high service quality is crucial, and there is a pressing need to re-evaluate and enhance the operational strategies of the UK's water network," he said.

Elsewhere, the survey found only one-in-five respondents strongly agreed that their company is currently using data effectively to manage and gain insights from water infrastructure, while more than half report they do not have the capabilities needed to understand water demands and consumption.

Despite that, however, many respondents remain positive that existing and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) could help improve their service offering, with 84 per cent claiming AI would help shape future approaches to leaks, spillages and services.

"Lack of visibility into the water network hinders the industry's ability to understand and address key infrastructure issues," said Hamendra Gupta, business architect for water utilities at SAP UK&I.

"Adopting digital tools and real-time insights are key for business transformation to drive long-term improvements in service delivery,"

The survey findings come hot on the heels of fresh figures from the Environment Agency released last month, which show that total pollution incidents from sewerage and water supply assets in England and Wales increased for the second year running to 2,174, the highest level since 2019. Earlier this month, meanwhile, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Northumbrian Water were all hit with major fines for sewage spills totalling £168m following an Ofwat investigation.

the new Labour government has promised to tackle sewage spills by putting failing water companies under special measures, while also arming regulators with new powers to block bonus payments to water company executives or bring criminal charges against firms in the sector which repeatedly break sewage rules.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters