Keep water firms 'honest': Conservative MPs call for inland bathing water site target

More than 40 MPs in the Conservative Environment Network have today called on the government to set a new target for designating inland bathing water sites that stringently monitor pollution levels in England's rivers, after water companies last week issued a collective apology "for not acting quick enough on sewage spills".

The call comes after water firms offered to help up to 100 communities secure protected bathing water status and trade body Water UK set out plans for its members to more than triple current levels of investment in water treatment, storm overflow capacity, the sewage network, and other key infrastructure as part of a £10bn programme.

While the designation - under which water is consistently monitored to keep swimmers informed of quality and communities are provided with data to better hold polluters to account - has been successfully deployed at more than 400 sites along England's coast, just four stretches of rivers in England currently have the same status.

Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee and CEN member, Philip Dunne MP, said that given the poor state of England's rivers - just 14 per cent are deemed in "good condition" - water companies were right to apologise for their role in failing to tackle sewage spills. But he added that accrediting more inland bathing sites would help keep firms "honest".

"To deliver these sites, ministers should set an ambitious target for designating this status to more places along our rivers with an improved monitoring system to relieve pressure on the Environment Agency," he said.

Sally-Ann Hart MP added that bathing water status offers a "valuable tool" to both improve rivers and beaches and expose pollution incidents. "It can equally restore the public's faith in local rivers and beaches following water firms' failures," she said.

"But while over 400 sites have been designated along our coasts, few rivers benefit from the status. With water companies offering to support up to 100 places to achieve this status as part of their apology, the government needs an ambitious target to designate these sites."

The move comes as both the government and the water companies continue to face fierce criticism from campaigners, who argued that the industry's new £10bn investment plan amounts to a request to raise consumer bills to cover the cost of infrastructure that has been allowed to degrade while the sector was continuing to pay out billions of pounds in dividends to shareholders.

Campaigners also fear the government could look to dilute water regulations through its Retained EU Law Bill, which is seeking to roll back around 600 EU-derived regulations including scores of environmental rules.

Lib Dem peer Baroness Bakewell last week successfully tabled amendments in the House of Lords to secure the status of the Bathing Water Regulations and Water Framework Directive, hailing the vote as "a hard-won victory".

"But the fight isn't over," she added. "If the Bill passes, government ministers will be able to water down sewage regulations at will without significant scrutiny or debate and certainly without any amendments from other parties. We won't stop until the Conservative Government finally ensures that the health of our environment and people are protected from their ideological whims."

The House of Lords also voted to give devolved governments the final say on whether EU rights should be kept rather than Westminster ministers.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron called on Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey to emulate the water companies and apologise for the government's failure to tackle rising levels of sewage pollution.

"The sewage scandal is a damning verdict on the Government's failure to protect our treasured rivers and lakes," he said. "While the water companies have apologised, Thérèse Coffey has still failed to. She oversees a Government that continues to let water companies dump outrageous amounts of sewage into our rivers.

"This scandal is happening on the Conservatives' watch and has done for years, they have failed the British people miserably by not doing more."

A Defra spokesperson said: "We have always been unequivocal that reviewing our retained EU law will not come at the expense of the UK's already high environmental standards and environmental protections will never be downgraded."

