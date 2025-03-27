Environment Agency: Sewage spill count falls, but remains 'unacceptably high'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Storm overflow figures 'still a long way off where we need to be', latest Environment Agency update confirms

The number and duration of sewage storm overflow spills in England remains unacceptably high after 3.6 million hours of spillage were recorded in 2024, the Environment Agency today announced. The watchdog...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Vishay Intertechnology boosts UK EV supply chain with £250m semiconductor investment

Study: SAF production on course to fall short of 2030 targets

More on Biodiversity

Environment Agency: Sewage spill count falls, but remains 'unacceptably high'
Biodiversity

Environment Agency: Sewage spill count falls, but remains 'unacceptably high'

Storm overflow figures 'still a long way off where we need to be', latest Environment Agency update confirms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 March 2025 • 6 min read
Environment Bank adds latest site to Biodiversity Net Gain register
Biodiversity

Environment Bank adds latest site to Biodiversity Net Gain register

New Puddington Habitat Bank site in Devon now able to issue Biodiversity Units for sale

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 March 2025 • 4 min read
Defra unveils target to reduce environmental damage from pesticides
Biodiversity

Defra unveils target to reduce environmental damage from pesticides

New UK National Action Plan on Pesticides includes UK-wide goal to reduce environmental risk from pesticides by 10 per cent by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 March 2025 • 4 min read