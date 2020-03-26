Volkswagen
'Better late than never': Could 2020 deliver a tipping point for electric vehicles?
Tighter CO2 regulations, tax incentives, and market pressures could provide a launchpad for rapid EV sales over the next decade, according to experts
Volkswagen ramps up EV production target to 1.5 million by 2025
German giant now expects to produce one million EVs by 2023, two years earlier than previously planned
New VW EV '40 per cent cheaper to build'
Innovation in battery technology and economies of scale will make Volkswagen's latest electric vehicle significantly cheaper to produce, company claims
VW unveils hotly anticipated ID.3 electric car
The EV market is about to get even more competitive following VW's unveiling of what it hopes will become the 'people's EV'
Range of electric and hybrid cars for sale in EU to triple by 2021
European car buyers will have 214 electric and plug-in hybrid models to choose from as carmakers race to capitalise on demand
Volkswagen and Ford join forces for EV and self-driving car drive
Ford will use VW's expertise in electric-mobility to rollout EVs in Europe, while VW will invest $2.6bn to join Ford in autonomous driving venture
SEAT joins EV race with launch of its first electric model
Spanish car brand debuts Mii Electric, which it claims will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market
'Unprecedented': Leading BP investors holding £10bn in shares back climate resolution
The resolution, which BP has agreed to back, signals increasing investor pressure on firms to act on climate change
VW ups electric model ambitions by 50 per cent
German carmaker says it now plans to introduce 70 new electric models by 2028, up from original target of 50 models - but transition to EVs could mean job losses for the business
SEAT and IBM develop phone app to encourage greener city travel
VW-owned car brand teams up with IT giant IBM to develop phone app aimed at helping users make greener urban travel choices
Car sharing platform Turo eyes UK expansion with easyCar Club acquisition
US peer-to-peer car hire app service adds easyCar Club's 80,000 customers to its roster as it sets sights on further UK expansion
Reports: Volkswagen to launch last new internal combustion engine models by 2026
German auto giant expects to potentially keep selling petrol and diesel cars until 2040, but its new models will be solely electric within eight years
Global Briefing: Dems bring fresh climate focus to Capitol Hill
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business news from around the world
Electric car sharing moves up a gear: Auto giants VW and PSA announce new EV services
More automakers join the EV car sharing market, as UK plug-in car sales continue to grow at the expense of further declining diesel sales
VW powers up China EV production
VW boss: 'Through this mega-factory we are fulfilling our promise to electrify China'
EV robots and Roadmap E: VW vows to invest €34bn in putting greener cars 'on the road'
Auto giant unveils multi-billion Euro plan to step up investment in electric vehicles, autonomous driving, digital networking and mobility services
UK plots tougher car emission 'defeat device' sanctions as diesel sales slide
Volkswagen 'dieselgate' scandal demonstrates need for more stringent penalties as a future deterrent against cheating emissions tests, government rules
Global car manufacturing giants launch sustainable raw materials drive
Drive Sustainability partnership - made up of 10 firms including BMW, Daimler, Ford and VW - launches supply chain risk assessment initiative
One in three cars in VW emissions scandal yet to be fixed, figures show
Monthly rate of fixes of vehicles with defeat devices has fallen to two per cent from a previous high of 10 per cent earlier in the year
Carmakers promise 400 fast-charging stations across Europe by 2020
Joint venture sees Ford, BMW, Daimler, and VW work together to establish comprehensive charging network capableof supporting surge in EV take-up
ClientEarth launches legal challenge over EU car emissions test rules
Green law group claims new EU regulations allow automakers to keep car emissions control systems secret from the public, potentially allowing for another 'dieselgate' scandal
Volkswagen Group to offer electric versions of all its models by 2030
German carmaker seeks to leave emissions scandal behind as it revs up plans for all-electric future across its fleet
Audi to retrofit 850,000 cars to cut emissions and 'maintain future viability' of diesels
VW-owned carmaker joins rival Daimler in recalling Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel vehicles in face of rising public uncertainty surrounding diesel cars and air pollution
Red light for emissions: Lorry drivers in line for roadside checks
New inspection regime will target lorry drivers and operators attempting to cheat vehicle emissions standards