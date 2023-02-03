'We want to make EVs famous': Netflix and GM partner to bring more EVs to our screens

More electric vehicles (EVs) are set to feature on our screens following a new partnership between Netflix and General Motors (GM), which will see the streaming giant feature more zero emission cars and trucks in many of its shows and films.

The companies said the new initiative, called 'EVs on Screen', has been launched to reflect "society's increasing excitement about an all-electric future". It builds on the 'Everybody In' marketing campaign, which was originally launched by GM in 2021 in a bid to drive uptake of EVs and demonstrate the US auto giant's commitment to an electric future.

Deborah Wahl, global chief marketing officer at GM, said partnering with an entertainment brand was an obvious next step in the company's attempts to drive EVs into the mainstream. "Entertainment has a huge impact on culture," she said. "We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small, and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV.

"Netflix is a great partner because of the company's compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs."

As part of the partnership, GM said that Netflix will be supporting and educating its creators to help them "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories".

Over the course of the next year GM EVs are set to feature in a number of high profile Netflix shows and films, including Love is Blind, Queer Eye, and Unstable, which will feature the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, and Cadillac LYRIQ, respectively.

"At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," said Netflix's chief marketing officer Marian Lee.

"From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don't Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films."

In addition to its commitment to show more EVs on screen, Netflix also said it would be looking to become more sustainable behind the camera within its productions through continued efforts to optimise its energy use and explore electrification and decarbonisation strategies.

The new partners are promoting their new campaign with a series of adverts featuring actor Will Ferrell which are set to air this Sunday 12 February.

The news comes in the same week as rival auto giant Volkswagen announced a similar tie up designed to boost awareness of its EVs through the medium of TV and film.

The car maker is launching a new campaign to promote its EV the ID.4 alongside the release of Marvel's latest movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantomania, which features its all-electric vehicle as the super hero's family car.

"Marvel Studios films rank among the most successful movies of all time and Ant-Man is one of the most likeable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," said Gilbert Heise, head of global brand management and consumer insights at Volkswagen.

"Integrating the ID.4 in the movie and the accompanying campaign enables us to reach millions of people all over the world."