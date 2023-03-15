Volkswagen to turbocharge global EV push with €120bn investment

Volkswagen is set to turbocharge its worldwide push towards electric vehicles (EVs) with more than €120bn of investment in electrification and digitisation confirmed for the next five years, as it yesterday reported sales of its battery cars jumped by almost a quarter last year.

Unveiling its full-year 2022 financial results, the German car giant said its operating profits rose to €2.6bn despite "challenging" economic conditions, with overall sales across its fossil fuel and EV portfolio rising from €68bn to €74bn.

As such, Volkswagen said it was well positioned to drive profitable growth in key markets worldwide, as it announced plans to invest €180bn from now until 2027 "in the most attractive profit pools and regions", with more than two-thirds of that funding - €120bn - geared towards its electrification and digitisation plans.

"We aim to again generate robust returns in the current year," said Volkswagen Group's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Arno Antlitz. "Our strong financial base puts us in a position to continue investing in the electrification and digitalisation of our company, even in a challenging economic environment."

The update confirmed sales of the auto giant's fully electric vehicles rose 23.6 per cent year-on-year to around 330,000 units worldwide. The firm said it is now aiming to accelerate delivery of battery cars to customers in 2023 in order to tackle its huge EV order book, which includes over 100,000 orders in Europe alone.

The company is also aiming to offer 10 new fully-electric models by 2026, including its first EV for a price tag of less than €25,000, as part of its ambitions to offer battery models in almost every one of its product segments.

VW said it was targeting a 55 per cent share of its sales from fully electric vehicles across North and South America by 2030, while in Europe it expects 80 per cent of all its sales to be fully electric by the same date. Overall, the company expects every one in five of the vehicles it sells worldwide to be electric by 2025.

It added that in order to meet soaring demand it was continuing to push forward with its manufacturing plant upgrades, with its Emden car plant in Germany set to be converted to only produce EV models by this summer, while its main Wolfsburg plant is expected to follow suit by 2025 backed by €460m of investment. The firm's Zwickau and Dresden plants have already been fully upgraded to produce EVs, it said.

Meanwhile, it has ringfenced €15bn investment for the construction of battery cell factories and sourcing of critical raw materials worldwide through its PowerCo start-up, which it expects to generate more than €20bn in annual sales by the end of the decade.

Its investment plans also include €5bn towards EV and battery plants in the US and North America, as well as a further €1bn towards its growing fully-electric vehicle offering in South America, after it secured high earnings across both regions last year, VW said.

Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group's CEO, described 2022 as "an important year" for the firm, as it continued to make headway on executing it battery electric vehicle strategy "despite extreme headwinds".

"Battery electric vehicles accounted for a record seven percent share of total deliveries - a significant milestone that we will build upon this year as our popular model range continues to grow," he said. "FY23 will be a decisive year for executing strategic goals and accelerating progress across the group."