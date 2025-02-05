'Smashed expectations': January EV sales hit record high as petrol and diesel sales slump

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

NewAutomotive urges government to stay on track with ZEV Mandate to help ensure UK maintains its position as leader in in the transition to electric vehicles, but industry warns upcoming tax hike could hamper progress

Over one in five new car buyers opted for an electric vehicle (EV) in January, marking a new sales record for pure battery electric vehicles and putting the UK on track to meet its zero emission vehicle...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Vauxhall partners with EV charging group JOLT for free charging initiative

Lego builds up carbon removals portfolio with £2m investment

Most read
01

Microsoft to purchase more than seven million tonnes of carbon credits from Chestnut

31 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
03

Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?

04 February 2025 • 3 min read
04

RenewableUK: Co-locating batteries, green hydrogen and offshore wind 'critical' for UK energy security

04 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'

05 February 2025 • 8 min read

More on Automotive

Vauxhall partners with EV charging group JOLT for free charging initiative
Automotive

Vauxhall partners with EV charging group JOLT for free charging initiative

New partnership forms part of Vauxhall's wider strategy to increase accessible charging solutions for drivers without off-street parking

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2025 • 3 min read
'Smashed expectations': January EV sales hit record high as petrol and diesel sales slump
Automotive

'Smashed expectations': January EV sales hit record high as petrol and diesel sales slump

NewAutomotive urges government to stay on track with ZEV Mandate to help ensure UK maintains its position as leader in in the transition to electric vehicles, but industry warns upcoming tax hike could hamper progress

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2025 • 4 min read
Study touts 'self-healing asphalt' as green solution to UK's pothole problem
Automotive

Study touts 'self-healing asphalt' as green solution to UK's pothole problem

Scientists claim their innovative road surfacing material mimics self-repairing abilities of plants and animals, offering a lower carbon alternative to conventional asphalt produced using fossil fuels

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2025 • 3 min read